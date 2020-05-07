Aberdeen native and former Hatley and Hamilton girls’ basketball coach Terry Walters is getting back into coaching, being approved to be the new girls’ basketball coach at Oak Hill Academy.
Walters left Hatley in 2015 and spent three seasons coaching at Columbus Christian Academy before taking a break for the last three years.
“I miss it, and I have always enjoyed coaching. I miss the relationships with the kids and right now, I’m not doing anything and needed something,” Walters said. “The opportunity came up, and I went knocking.”
Walters took a break from the coaching world for the last three seasons to have more of a chance to see his grandson, Keller, who graduates from Hatley this year be able to play.
“I wasn’t able to make his games much while I was coaching, and so that’s the main reason I got out,” he said. “I still have a few more years before my next grandkids get up until high school, so Oak Hill was the right place at the right time. It’s a good tradition, especially in girls’ basketball, and I think it’s a good fit for me.”
Oak Hill lost a handful of starters from last season, but Walters said he is up for the challenge of rebuilding.
“There’s not many programs that I have been in that you don’t have a rebuilding year,” he said. “Looking at the roster, they will have a good handful of juniors and sophomores. I haven’t gotten to meet with the players or the parents either one, but they have responded by email. It’s hard to get started with the virus. Hopefully before the summer is over, they will release the restrictions so we can get together with meetings. I’m able to meet with my assistant, which will be good to get on the same page.”
With Oak Hill in neighboring West Point, it has plenty of Monroe County connections as Walters said a few of his players are from Aberdeen.
“Monroe County has been really good to me,” Walters said. “I learned a lot from them, a lot of basketball and also grew as an individual, and I hope I helped them out too.”
Oak Hill made the first round of the playoffs last season, and Walters is hoping for similar results next year.
“My main goal is to teach basketball skills and get them oriented to my way of thinking. Hopefully we can come through the district tournament,” Walters said. “We host the district tournament and the state tournament, which is good. We have some tough teams in our division, but our schedule is set up to make it deep if the players buy in.”