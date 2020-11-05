The Smithville defense held strong against defending state champion Nanih Waiya in the first half, only trailing 3-0 at the half.
But the Warriors found their groove in the second half, scoring 35 points and rolling to the 38-0 shutout of the Noles.
“We played really well defensively in the first half, and the guys played really hard and did what we asked them to do,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Offensively we couldn’t get the ball moving much. We had one good drive with a touchdown that would have put us up 7-3, but it got called back on a holding call and we couldn’t punch it in after that.”
Collums said the Nanih Waiya offense adjusted to his defense in the second half.
“We couldn’t keep up with them then,” he said. “We were scrambling to see who was going to play where.”
The Noles were hit by the injury bug again as starting linebacker Dayton Hipps left with a hip injury.
“He was playing really well before he got hurt, and he had that kind of assignment on defense where he wasn’t going to get a whole lot of tackling stats,” Collums said. “But we asked him to do important things, and he did them well, which caused other guys to be able to make some good plays. It’s a very selfless player who does that, knowing they won’t have those kind of stats but are doing what they need to do for the team. Drew Gideon also played really well for us defensively.”
Smithville is eliminated from playoff contention but finishes out the season by hosting French Camp, which is currently in the No. 3 seed in the division.
“Their quarterback (Calvin Johnson) is one of the best players in the state, the best quarterback in 1A and playing in the North/South all-star game, and they have a really good coach (Nathan Wright),” Collums said. “We are going into this week like we did last week and having a team plan to try to play as many players as we can to get some experience. We want to finish this season on a high note, and it would be good to win. This past week, we were able to empty our benches and have some younger guys who played the majority of the game. They did well, and that’s going to be huge going into next year.”