For as long as I can remember, I have attended the A-Game. At first, it started out as me tagging along with my dad and sitting on Aberdeen’s side to watch the game as he cheered on the Bulldogs.
Then it progressed to me attending the game as a band member, supporting my hometown school, the Amory Panthers. Now however, this year, I will be viewing the game through a different lens – a camera lens to be specific.
I will be covering my first of many A-Games alongside Melissa on Friday night. The last time I attended an A-Game was in 2018 at Aberdeen, a 34-26 victory for the Panthers. This game was very memorable for me because it was a close game, and it snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game winning streak against Amory.
I imagine tensions will be high as they always are in this game as the Panthers look to make it their fourth-straight year in a row winning the trophy, while Aberdeen has a lot to prove in this years' game.
Over the past two years, the Bulldogs have suffered blowout losses against Amory which is something that they are not accustomed to.
Leading the series 10-7 since 2004, the Bulldogs look to get back on track, capture their first win against Amory since 2017 and bring the trophy back to Aberdeen.
From the outside looking in, it is pretty hard to predict who will be taking home the trophy this year. Aberdeen is 2-3 on the season and has a barrage of talent with their passing game on offense and their strong defensive line. Meanwhile, Amory is also 2-3, and they possess a strong running game and equally as impressive defense as Aberdeen.
This year, I plan to remain neutral, of course when covering the game, and I know it will be a hard-fought battle between both teams.
This game is not only important to both teams because it is the A-Game, but also because this marks the first week of division play for both teams, so a lot is at stake.
After coming off big home losses, both teams plan to redeem themselves and capture their first division win. Starting off 1-0 in a tough division, plus defeating a year-long rival will make hoisting the A-Game trophy so much sweeter for the winner.