One of my all-time favorite quotes from my favorite basketball player of all time, Kobe Bryant, is, “Everything negative – pressure, challenges – is all an opportunity for me to rise.”
This quote alone speaks volumes about a person’s personality and work ethic and makes you ask questions about yourself. Am I the type of person to crumble when things get tough or am I someone that can fight through adversity?
I imagine that’s a question that Amory’s Ella Grace Phillips had to ask herself before the start of last year’s volleyball season after receiving heartbreaking news that her mom was diagnosed with colon cancer. Fast forward to this year, I realized after my sit-down interview that Ella and her mom are both fighters.
Instead of taking some time away from the sport that she loves, Phillips decided to take a different route and continue to compete hard as she knew her mom wanted her to. This was her first time going through an entire volleyball season without her mom being able to attend a game, but she made the most of it.
In her sophomore season, Phillips helped the Lady Panthers claim their third-straight division title while being named the team’s MVP and 4-3A Division Player of the Year. The Lady Panthers’ volleyball season ended in the second round, but Phillips continued to play hard for her mom going into softball season.
As we know, the Lady Panthers rose on many different occasions to have a very good season despite facing the challenges that the tornado caused. Phillips also posted some of her best numbers at the plate and was named the 4-3A Division Player of the Year.
Ella’s fight through the season is just one headline to this story as her mom, Amanda, fought her way back onto the softball field to root her on this past season.
Coming into the summer, Ella’s story was high on my list of features to do because it not only teaches us about overcoming adversity, but it also shows us how the Lord works in mysterious ways. I’m glad that I got the opportunity to sit down with her and her mother to make this story possible, and I will continue to keep them in my prayers as they continue to fight.
