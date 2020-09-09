There haven’t been very many moments that have made me smile or that have provided a ton of happiness in 2020, but seeing high school football officially begin on Friday night was definitely one of them.
And I know I am not alone in that feeling. The minute Nettleton and Hatley kicked off on Friday, you could hear everyone on both sides cheer loudly as if to say, thank goodness, it’s finally here. It was almost a cathartic feeling to see the game finally begin and to hear the excitement from everyone there.
I had a couple of people say to me this week that they never thought we would finally make it to the moment of kickoff, and I had those same fears myself at times. I tried to always stay positive, but the lingering doubts were always there, and the minute we kicked off, I felt a like there was a weight lifted off my shoulders.
There are ways that it looks a little bit different. We lost the first two weeks of the originally scheduled season, and we also already have one of our county teams, Smithville, in quarantine, due to three positive COVID-19 cases. Hopefully they can stay healthy and start their season on Sept. 18.
We still have attendance limitations, and those might exist for a while. Plenty of us are required to wear masks on the sidelines and in the stands (I would wear five of them if I had to, as long as we’re playing), and more rules exist, such as prohibiting handshakes and other pre- and post-game changes. There are those differences, but football is football and this past week still felt a lot like our normal Friday nights.
And on a normal Friday night – especially during a season-opener – you have a few teams and players that really stand out.
Season-opening wins
Two of our most exciting games of the week were Hamilton at Ethel and Caledonia at Amory. Hamilton got a huge boost to start its season, coming from being down by eight to start the fourth quarter and rallying for an overtime win, thanks to a Parker Beasley game-winning field goal.
When I talked with Hamilton coach Wade Pierce following the win, I told him that games like this are precisely why we need to be playing football.
You wait all these months for football to start back, and then you get a win like that to already start the season off on a high note, energize your players and let them see what they have been working towards.
Amory got a huge win over Caledonia that avenged a loss from last season, and that potent Panthers’ offense was on form once again. It’s the same faces I have been used to seeing for the past two or three years, but I have been eagerly waiting to see them perform this season because it’s such a special group. I’ve said it a few times that it’s a team that has a chance to make some good things happen if they can gel up front.
Nettleton also dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half against Hatley on Friday night. I don’t like to look ahead during these times, but it’s hard not to feel excited about seeing division showdowns between them, Amory and Booneville later in the season.
It’s definitely a bummer that Smithville wasn’t able to play this week and especially that they have to miss their division opener against Noxapater this coming Friday. There’s really been no rules/procedure put in place for what happens when a team has to miss a division game, but making it up doesn’t seem like a doable option with the way the schedule currently shakes out.
Hopefully the Noles can come back ready to go when their quarantine ends on Sept. 15, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that all the rest of our teams can dodge the same situation.