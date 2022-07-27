Amory’s JJ Jernighan proved that hard work and dedication can go a long way. Starting off as a walk-on coming out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Jernighan managed to work his way towards a football scholarship with Mississippi State University in November of last year.
“Growing up, Mississippi State was always where I wanted to be. Since I never got the offer, I still wanted to go and fulfill my dream of playing there,” Jernighan said. “I took this route and knew God would have me through my journey. When I heard that I was receiving a scholarship, I was just really shocked and excited to know that all my hard work paid off.”
Instead of deciding to transfer and play somewhere else, Jernighan took his brother’s advice and stayed true to his plan of earning his time.
“My brother always told me that I needed to keep sticking to the plan and putting in the work, then I kept trusting in God and praying because I always believed in delayed gratification,” he said. “I knew in due time I’d get what I deserved.”
In his first year at State as a walk-on, Jernighan said that he spent most of his time working and trying to get a feel for Division I football. He finally got the opportunity to showcase his talents in the 2021 season.
“My first year at State, I was just making sure that I was working hard every day and trying to get a feel for everything,” he said. “In my second year, I feel like I got more comfortable and confident in myself. I knew that my second year had to be the year that I took the next step to get playing time and finally get my scholarship.”
Jernighan played 13 games with the Bulldogs in the 2021 season and recorded 12 catches for 84 yards and six carries for 24 yards.
One skill that Jernighan utilized to make himself stand out and earn more playing time was his blocking ability.
“Learning that you have to do anything to set yourself apart and find your way on the field was a part of my first to second year transition,” he said. “Blocking is one of my strong suits, so I made sure to showcase that on film every time I got the chance to. Once I started to put everything else together, that’s when I started to get my opportunities.”
With a new coaching staff coming in, COVID shutting down the season and virtual meetings being the only way to communicate, the 2020 season was less than ideal for Jernighan and the Bulldogs.
“It was kind of a setback, especially considering we had a whole new staff coming in, so you never got a chance to get a feel for the offense,” he said. “The whole break, we’d get on Zoom meetings and learn the offense and plays from there, and we’d have a lot of team meetings through Zoom that whole period. During the summer, we reported back for training, and we had extra time to meet up with the coaches then. When the fall came, we had very long practices to make up for lost times.”
With the addition of a new coaching staff, a new offensive scheme came along called the Air Raid. As a running back, Jernighan had to learn how to adapt to this new style of pass-first offense.
“The way everyone talks about the air raid, it seems like it’s bad for running backs because we don’t get as many running plays, but we still get a lot of touches,” he said. “Most of the time, we get more catches than the receivers, and one of our running backs finished second on the team in catches. So, we don’t run the ball as much, but we still get a lot of touches in the open field, and I like the opportunity to get used in different ways.”
Jernighan was not a stranger to playing multiple positions on the field, however, as he was known as a versatile player at Amory. He credited his time at Amory and Co-Lin for helping him mature as a player and learn how to play different positions.
“Playing different positions gives you more knowledge around the game because you get a feel for what each position is thinking,” he said. “When you get that knowledge of everything, it slows the game down, and you can just go out, play football and not think as much. Co-Lin was more like my learning years because everything didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but that experience made me work even harder and dig deeper in faith. I knew I was going to be okay, and it built up my confidence more. I learned to rely on God more if I wanted to reach the position that I’m in now.”
In addition to all he learned at Amory and Co-Lin, Jernighan said that he was able to learn a lot playing beside Mississippi State quarterback Will Rodgers and former running back Kylin Hill.
“Will is a hard worker, and he motivates everyone around him. When it’s time to work, he’s all about business, and he’s somebody that you look to when you’re down in a big game and need someone to lead you to the finish line," he said. "Kylin taught us a lot about the ins and outs of the game like how to play smarter, what to look for defensively and other little things like that to slow the game down for us.”
Jernighan faced a minor setback this summer after pulling his hamstring and having groin surgery in May, but he is still excited for a big final year with the team and has high expectations.
“I just took everything day by day and knew sooner or later it was going to get better. All I had to do was keep attacking it and try to come back better than ever,” he said. “I feel like this year is going to be a really good year for us. We should’ve had a 10-plus win season last year, but certain things happened, so I think this year will be a 10-plus win season. I think we can upset a lot of people and get a bowl game. I haven’t scored a touchdown yet, so hopefully, I can get a few this season. I also want to hit 500 receiving and rushing yards and help the team be successful.”
