HAMILTON – With their ace Joshua West on the mound, Hamilton was in cruise control on Saturday night, finishing off county rival Smithville in an 11-1 win in six innings.
“Josh was a dog on the mound, and it just feels good to get past a county rival,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We have a young team all the way around, and more importantly, our team is inexperienced because the guys who were going to get that growth last year missed a season. That’s where they were going to take their lumps and learn, and they are doing that on the fly this year. We did a lot of scrimmaging and intersquad, and it took away from some other things, but I thought it was important for us to see the live game reps. I think that pays off on nights like tonight.”
The Lions started off the scoring with a two-out run in the first. Sam Robinson reached on an error in the outfield, and Thomas Boles blasted a double to drive him in.
They added to their lead with three in the second. Grayson Cockerham singled leading off, and West got on with a bunt base hit past the pitcher’s mound. Drake Pittman reached on a strikeout that allowed Cockerham to come on the wild pitch, and Evan Pounders and Robinson added back-to-back RBI singles to make it 4-0.
Hamilton jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third with hits by Cockerham and Pounders and RBI by West and Pittman.
Quinn Pounders and Pittman had RBI singles in the fourth before Smithville threatened in the top of the fifth.
Dayton Hitt led off with a single, and Remington Dabbs followed him up with a walk. Hitt came in to score on a passed ball.
Dabbs came on in relief for the Noles and allowed just a single from Robinson in the fifth, but the Lions finished off the win in the bottom of the sixth.
Noah Hester led off by reaching on an error, and his pinch runner Josh Harrison came home to score on a passed ball. Suede Shows’ fielder’s choice brought home the final run.
“We hadn’t looked good in some games prior to this against some really good teams from bigger schools,” Flippo said. “We try not to give excuses though because that pitcher is still throwing the ball to the same strike zone. You have to stand up on it and hit better and have a better plan at the plate. Our defense has been strong for us so far, and we’re ahead of the curve there.”
West allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six on the night.
“He’s our No. 1, and he’s going to keep it around the plate,” Flippo said. “When we do that and not walk batters, good things will happen. His curveball was working well tonight, and he has confidence in it. We played aggressive tonight, ran the bases and took advantage of their mistakes. It’s there for us, and we just have to go get it. We came out flat in several games, and I’m not sure why, but we’re going to figure it out and go get it.”
Presley Keebler had two of Smithville’s three hits, while Cockerham had a three-hit night for Hamilton and Pounders and Robinson had two each.