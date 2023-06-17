AMORY – The March 24th tornado left a temporary scar on the community of Amory with a lot of questions that have yet to be answered. With football season coming up in August, one commonly asked question has been, “Where does Amory football go from here?”
Athletic director Chad Williams has been exploring a few different options of where Amory could play this season and even though these options have not been board-approved yet, Williams said surrounding communities have been very helpful in the process.
“Teams have been willing to work with us, which is great,” he said. “Nobody is saying that they have to, but they’ve been very good to us. The surrounding communities and different towns have also been very good to us, and they are trying their best to make sure all of our sports are able to keep playing ball. We’re hoping to play our last game at home but in order to do that, things would have to start picking up pretty quickly.”
In the meantime, the Panthers have spent their summer practicing at the middle school in preparation for the 2023-2024 season.
“When the tornado hit, we were all in shock and when they said our fieldhouse was gone too, we couldn’t believe it,” senior receiver Isiah Smith said. “When we saw it in person, it really did something to us because we know how special Amory football is to everyone. As soon as we came over to the middle school, we had the mindset to get it done so we can be a good story and show everyone that we are not going to lay down for anyone.”
Head coach Brooks Dampeer applauded his team’s resilience and ability to adapt to their new environment over the summer.
“I’ll tell you what, our kids have been resilient,” he said. “They’ve worked hard, and a lot of guys have gotten better. The biggest obstacle for us has probably been the weight room. We lost the number of places that we can lift and the number of weights we can put on a bar. We’ve just had to make stations in the weight room, and these guys have been learning to adapt to what they’ve got and make the best out of it.”
Senior receiver and defensive back Elijah Spratt highlighted how he and his teammates have been embracing practicing in a smaller environment, and he believes playing away games this season will be beneficial.
“Losing our field was a minor setback, but we’re still out here at the middle school putting in work like we’re at the high school,” he said. “All the travel we’ll do will be a good point to help us grow and teach us how to stick together even more through all this.”
The Panthers showed their ability to compete hard during Mississippi State’s 7-on-7 tournament, where they finished second out of 19 teams.
“Us and Starkville (High School) were the last two Mississippi teams standing, and Starkville won it,” Dampeer said. “It was really good to see our guys compete, and we had a lot of guys play. It was our first time having Braden (Maranto) out there with us, and he played well at quarterback along with KC Carter and Zane Hill.”
Practicing at the middle school has come with some challenges for the Panthers, according to Dampeer, but he said he still holds the same expectations for practice and the upcoming season.
“It’s added a logistic every day,” he said. “There are no lockers, everyone has a mesh bag, and we’re basically lifting in the space and dressing around it. We lost some of that meeting time to watch film too, and we could really tell during spring ball. Kids kind of missed out on the team and prep that we usually do with them because we didn’t have the space to do it. We’re going to work through all these things, and we know by the time fall gets here, those expectations to win a bunch of games will still be there.
With 18 travel dates set, Dampeer understands the loss of a home-field advantage could be a hit for the team, but he is confident that his group can be successful this year.
“There’s an advantage to playing at home, but it is what it is,” he said. “Two years ago, we won three straight games on the road to go compete for a state championship, and we watched our baseball team play their last 20-plus games on the road to win a state championship. At the end of the day, you get the opportunity to play, and you’ve got to play no matter where the lights turn on. When we go out there on that practice field, our kids act like everything is normal, and we try to do our best to make everything seem as normal as possible.”
Dampeer stated that Amory football will be playing for a bigger purpose this season with everything that has happened recently.
“We’ve talked about playing for a bigger purpose than just our team,” he said. “We’re playing for the purpose of hope and building our community back. It’s always good to be a part of athletics that gives people some things to smile and cheer about. We’re excited about the season and there’s no doubt that we’re biting off a tougher schedule this year.”
Senior linemen Walker Thompson knows that his team has a lot of challenges ahead, but he is confident that they will overcome anything that is thrown their way.
“It hurt a lot to see our community suffer like that, especially the high school since I’m going into my senior year,” Thompson said. “I think we’ve got a great group of guys though, and we’re going to overcome it. We’ll be in a completely different environment, but we’ve got a lot in store.”
