It is crazy how everything comes back in a full circle.
It seems like just yesterday, I had gotten hired and had to learn the sport of volleyball in order to go out and cover a game. Now I’m a volleyball expert, the 2022 season is here and our county teams are better than ever.
For the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs, a new coach means a new approach as Sanqueeta Meardith looks to turn the team around. Meardith already has a good rapport with most of her group as she is also the girls’ basketball coach at Aberdeen, but she said she’s starting to develop a bond with the rest of her team.
The Lady Bulldogs used their first few days of official practice to focus on gaining a competitor’s mentality while learning how to communicate better on the court. Meardith said that she was surprised to see the drastic change the girls had made as practices progressed.
The players to watch on this year’s Aberdeen team are familiar faces who stood out and made an impact last year in Taliyah Cunningham, Sereniti McMillian and Destiny McClendon.
The Amory Lady Panthers are coming off of a big season, reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever, and they have the pieces to make another run.
With three first-team All-Division selectees returning, Amory hopes to not miss a beat from where they left off. Senior setter Kami Wilf, Emarie Boddie and Ella Phillips, who also won last year’s Division 4-3A Player of the Year, lifted the Lady Panthers to the top of their division, and Amory coach Shay Ashford expects those three to do it again this year.
The Hamilton Lady Lions were also a team that took their division by storm last year and made some noise in the playoffs, also reaching the second round. Hamilton coach Bryan Loague plans to change things up a bit offensively as he has been working on installing a new offense this season.
Despite graduating five seniors, Abigail Gill, Mallory Kendall, Madison Mitchell, Kaylee Joslin and Kylie Springfield will provide Hamilton with some experience as they look to repeat the success from last year.
Like Aberdeen, Hatley also has a new but familiar face at the head coaching position with Ashley O’Fallon, who was the assistant volleyball coach last year. Kenlee Wilkinson and Anna Kate Crenshaw will be at the forefront of the Lady Tigers team at outside hitter and libero.
There is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the Hatley volleyball program after making its first playoff appearance last year, and O’Fallon is excited for another solid year.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers are going into this season with a chip on their shoulder after missing the playoffs last year, and coach Brandi McDaniel saw the hunger in her team’s eyes in practice.
McDaniel expects hitting to be one of the team’s strong suits after developing multiple power hitters. With Zion Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Zyah Gunter returning, Nettleton is expecting a bounce-back season featuring a deep playoff run.
The Smithville Lady Noles are a much younger team this year, but the playing experience is still there. Smithville got an early jump to their season on Friday, facing Houston and Itawamba AHS in its invitational.
The Lady Noles also keyed in on improving their hitting, and coach Brian McCollum sees serving as one of their biggest assets. McCollum expects Kelby Seales, Audrey Summerford, Branigan Vaughn, Ali Swan and Kamryn Jones to make an impact for the team after improving over the summer.
