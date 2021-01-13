AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams kept themselves in the driver’s seat in division play last Tuesday night, grabbing shutout wins over Nettleton.
The Lady Panthers won 5-0 behind Macie Williams’ four goals and one assist, while the Panthers had scoring contributions from a handful of players in their 7-0 win.
“Offensively both teams played really well,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Our movement off the ball was sharper for both teams, and we changed up the point of attack for both games tonight. Macie Williams had a huge game for the girls.”
Williams started off her big night with a goal in the seventh minute after a deflected shot by Emma Gore. She added her second on a breakaway in the 16th minute and completed the hat trick in the 33rd with Payton Ford getting the assist.
Gore put in a goal in the 72nd minute with Williams recording the assist, and Williams added her fourth with six minutes left in the game.
“Payton (Ford) had a really good game at center mid. Riley (Todd), Emma (Gore) and Ellie (Baker) had some really good moments in the attack,” Clayton said. “I thought Payton did a much better job moving from the defensive mid and getting forward in the attack tonight. She did a pretty good job when we put Macie up top and her at center mid, dictating play, changing things and getting to the outside. Defensively, (Emma) Pinkerton had a really good game, and (goalkeeper) Annabelle (Holman) didn’t have to do much.”
The defense of goalkeeper Annabelle Holman and Maggie Glenn, Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith and Christi Carol Smith recorded another shutout.
(B) Amory 7, Nettleton 0
The Panthers rolled out to the win in 50 minutes, scoring six of their seven goals in the first half.
Gunnar Williams finished with a hat trick, while Bryn Camp had two goals and an assist and Reed Stanford had a goal and three assists. Cayden Smith added a goal and an assist.
“We were much more creative with the ball and quicker getting into the openings with the guys,” Clayton said. “For the most part, we kept our shots on frame against them. Bryn (Camp) played a little bit faster tonight, and Cayden (Smith) had a really good game in the field. Reed (Stanford) and Gunnar (Williams) were solid in the midfield. All four of those guys had their names several times in the scorebox.”
Amory jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first 16 minutes as Williams, Camp and Smith scored the first three goals and Camp and Stanford added assists.
Williams put in another goal in the 29th minute behind another assist from Stanford, and Camp scored his second as well just six minutes later. Stanford scored off an assist from Smith right before time expired in the first half, and Williams finished off a hat trick with the lone goal of the second half. Stanford recorded his third assist as well on the final goal.
The Panthers also recorded the shutout behind goalkeeper Landon Koehn and the back line of Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Will McComb and Tyler Sledge.
“We were solid defensively as well,” Clayton said. “I don’t know how many shots we ended up giving them, but it wasn’t many as far as quality shots. I was pleased with the effort, and I thought offensively, this was one of our better games.”