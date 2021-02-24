I saw several people compare last week with the winter storm to the movie, Groundhog Day.
I guess in many ways, it was similar. We probably all got up around the same time, decided that there was no reason to leave the house and then settled into what, by Wednesday or Thursday, became a routine.
For me, that routine ended up being “work from home,” which we have seen plenty of people do in the last year for quarantines or one reason or another. It was my first experience with it, and while plenty was accomplished, I definitely prefer the confines of the Monroe Journal office with Obit the cat purring away in her box on my desk nearby.
In the sports world, what it actually felt like was that the week never happened at all.
Take this example – if everything had went to plan, last Monday and Tuesday we would have played the first round of the basketball playoffs. Now, those are going on this Monday and Tuesday, so it’s like the week just disappeared.
Going into last week, I think we all knew that those games happening on Monday and Tuesday were kind of a long shot. I try to be fairly optimistic about this stuff, so I was really hoping things would be clear on Friday and Saturday. My glass half full self was even hoping we would get some of the Monroe County baseball tournament or those opening softball games in.
Mother Nature had a different plan. Some roads were clear on Saturday, but not all, and when you factor in where different teams might have to travel, it just wasn’t doable.
From a baseball and softball perspective, it’s definitely frustrating as well. Those teams have gotten in a good amount of practice before the weather decided to go haywire in the last week and a half, and they’re ready to play. That’s now the last three seasons with the county tournament and we’ve only gotten to play one day of it, due to weather circumstances out of our control.
Basketball is in the postseason right now though, so this has definitely messed that up a bunch. It’s now condensed three rounds of the playoffs into one week, which isn’t really unheard of, but it definitely makes for a busy one, especially when you think about the fact that none of these teams have gotten to play or practice in over a week.
That’s the physical standpoint of things – players who are out of game shape and who have to get back into it immediately and potentially play three games in a matter of five days.
From the mental aspect, I felt like we had a few teams that were really on a roll and playing their best ball coming out of the division tournaments. I think about the Nettleton boys, winning their first two games and then dropping a close one to Booneville in the championship game, or Smithville’s boys, who took Ingomar down to the end and played a really good game against the defending champs.
You wonder if those teams will still be riding that momentum or if the ones who felt like they weren’t playing their best ball will come out re-energized this next week. Some teams could lose that momentum and find themselves bounced out in the first round, and others could start a whole new run this week.
Personally, I’ll be excited to get back at it. I know this week was one of those reminders to take it slow and enjoy the time to ourselves or with loved ones, but last year, we had enough time without games, and even just one week off made me miss them again.
I’m sure all of our teams will agree that it’s going to be good to get back to normal this week.