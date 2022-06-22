It seems like during a normal baseball or softball season, we see plenty of walkoff wins.
They are either of the game-winning variety – like I can remember a couple in the Monroe County softball tournament or one that Amory baseball had in division play against Nettleton. Or in high school ball, you also have those of the ten-run rule variety, like the second game of the state championship series.
I have to say, seeing that was pretty awesome. I can remember seeing Smithville lose on walkoffs of the game-winning variety in back-to-back years, which was definitely a painful way to lose a state championship. To see a dominating one on the side of one of our teams is definitely an unforgettable experience at state.
While I do get to see plenty of walkoffs during the high school season, it came to me last weekend that I hadn’t witnessed a Major League one in person in a long, long time.
A couple of weeks ago, my family and I caught a couple of Cardinals games. We usually plan our trips somewhere around the beginning of the year, and this one was a late addition on a time when they were catching up with friends.
I, of course, am always glad to add in a trip to St. Louis. We went back in April, and while it was a fun trip, the Cardinals lost both games, so I was definitely eager to get back and hopefully see a couple of wins.
The Cardinals won a close one on Friday night, but they trailed most of the game on Saturday – until we could feel something brewing in the ninth inning.
With the tying run on second base, my dad turned to me and asked me when the last time I was there for a Cardinals’ walkoff win. The last time I could remember was a really special year in 2011. We saw walkoffs on back-to-back days in a season when the Cardinals rallied from being ten games out to making the playoffs. I know my dad has seen one or two when he’s been there without us, and I believe my mom probably has as well, but those were the last ones I could remember being at.
Just a few minutes later after thinking about that question, we saw Tommy Edman hit a ball that disappeared right below us – we couldn’t see it go out, so neither of us realized it was a home run until the fireworks to signal a win. The entire right field bleachers was between us and the bullpen where the home run went.
I’ve seen many home runs at Busch, but that was one of the few that disappeared right below me.
While it seems like we have been bad luck lately and seen a lot of losses over the last couple of years, my family and I have been fortunate to see a ton of good Cardinals wins over my lifetime. Some of them are more memorable than others, but I know this long awaited walkoff winner will definitely be one I’ll remember for a long time.