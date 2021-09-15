What is normal? According to Google, normal is defined as the usual, average, or typical state or condition. With all the unusual circumstances that we have been put in over the past few years, “normal” has seemed like a foreign word to many.
For my first few of weeks working as the sports editor of the Monroe Journal, absolutely nothing was normal. We started the football season with only two teams not in quarantine, and I had to write multiple stories giving updates on the teams in quarantine in substitute for game stories.
Of course, this was not ideal for me because I became so accustom to being out in the action covering games for past jobs. I quickly realized that there was nothing that we could do about it, and this was our new normal.
We slowly started to ease our way back into normality after gaining three more of our teams back last week, and we got the opportunity to see some good games.
This week, we got our first glimpse at normality after acquiring the final piece to our puzzle, Aberdeen coming out of quarantine.
Suddenly, we went from wondering if we will have enough stories for our sports section to wondering where will everything go on the page.
Having all six of our football teams back made me realize and appreciate how amazing normality is. The old saying “normal is boring” seems more like an afterthought to me now, and I could not have asked for a better week of Friday night football.
In our first normal week of football, we had Aberdeen go into overtime in their first game of the season against last year’s 2A state runnerup, and it was a complete nail-biter until the final buzzer.
We witnessed Amory capture its first win of the season on homecoming, while Nettleton gained its second win of the season against Saltillo. We also had Hatley go up against Mantachie for their homecoming, and best of all, I got to cover another rivalry game between two teams in our county, Smithville and Hamilton.
As this year of football continues, hopefully we will continue to see a little more normality during these abnormal times.