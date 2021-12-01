WREN – Darlene Reese will return to Memphis Dec. 4 to run in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, and this year’s event is her seventh time to participate in the race benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At age 63, she’s not one of the younger runners either.
“I started running when I was 57. My kids talked me into it,” she said.
She has a son who served in the U.S. Army and bought her a treadmill so she could start training to run.
“My kids got me believing in myself,” she said.
Reese started out by running her first 5K at the Amory Railroad Festival, which inspired her to compete in the Gumtree 10K in Tupelo.
“I then wanted to do a half marathon. I had friends who ran in the St. Jude Marathon, so I joined them. The race had 35,000 runners a couple of years ago,” she said.
Reese has memories about the St. Jude runs that have impacted her like no other race in which she has competed.
“A girl gave me some silver beads, and then a boy gave me some purple ones. Both of them were St. Jude’s patients,” she said.
Part of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon route runs through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s campus, and patients who are able join with staff to line the sidewalks and cheer the runners on and express their gratitude.
“We wave our hands and blow kisses to them as we run by. Sometimes we even stop and carry on with them for a while,” Reese said.
She raised $600 the first year she participated in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon. In subsequent years, she raised $1,500 and then $5,000.
“I signed up to raise $3,000 but so far, this year’s pledges have topped $7,000 for me,” Reese said.
She won a free motel room in a previous race and booked a room for this time.
“The motel room will be right at the finish line, so my family can be there to see me cross it,” Reese said.
Reese recently ran in her fifth Smoky Mountain marathon.
“I beat my time from the last two years and qualified for the Boston Marathon in my age group,” she said.
Running the Boston Marathon is definitely on Reese’s bucket list.
“I’m not the fastest runner, but you’re never too old to be an encouragement,” she said. “It’s very heart-touching to see the kids at St. Jude’s as we run by, and I’m thankful to everybody who supports me. I’m amazed at it all.”
She credits her husband as being her biggest fan.
“He doesn’t run, but he’s always with me, cheering me at the finish line,” Reese said.
She is also grateful for her co-workers at United Furniture Industries, who offer great support.
Keep track of Reese’s latest St. Jude Memphis Marathon experience through her Facebook page.