ABERDEEN – There’s not as much talk right now about a 25-year Aberdeen High School class reunion, but one its class members, Gene Chailland, hopes he can drum up a mini-reunion for his OWO Championship match against Tony Dabbs Feb. 29 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
Being in wrestling off and on since 1997, his bad boy persona and quick wit have made him one of the most hated men in North Mississippi and North Alabama local wrestling circuits. How wrestling for the first time in his hometown will go, though, is yet to be determined.
“I don’t know if by default if I’m going to end up being cheered because everybody will be like, ‘Okay, he’s supposed to be the bad guy; we’ll play along,’” he said. “That might could be my greatest achievement if I could come out in front of my hometown, get everybody to cheer me, then turn around and make everybody boo me. That could be the most difficult and coolest thing I’ve done.”
Wrestling in the beginning as War Machine, rowdy college crowds in Fulton loved to hate him so much, there were signs made up mocking him that read, “Snack Machine.” He’s even had 60-year-old ladies in Piedmont, Alabama yell hateful remarks and shake rolling pins at him.
While attending Northeast Mississippi Community College, he enrolled at Bad Boys School of Wrestling in Fulton with intentions of being a wrestling manager after he explored other options.
“Somebody got me the phone number for Bill Dundee and at that point, he had a school in Jackson, Tennessee where he was living at the time. I called Bill Dundee on a Sunday, and I asked him what I needed to do to sign up. He asked, ‘Well, do you have $1,200?’ I told him, ‘No, I’m in college,’ and he said, ‘Call me when you have $1,200.’”
Bad Boys owner, Sammy Hall, talked him into wrestling instead because of his larger size, which has led to 20-plus years of vivid memories playing off the fans’ energy and, in turn, sometimes having to get police escorts out of town for his own safety.
His ring name now is Gene Jackson and even though plenty has changed inside and outside the rings of his local circuits, his raw, comedic attitude has not.
He draws part of his ring presence from growing up listening to Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby stand-up comedy routines.
“The two things in life I was a fan of were wrestling and stand-up comedy,” he said, adding in recent years he has done his own stand-up routines at comedy clubs in Birmingham, Huntsville and Chattanooga. “I’ve really enjoyed it and I don’t know if I could have done it had I not done the wrestling thing first. Whenever we’d do open mics and I did comedy classes, everybody was nervous about getting out in front of people. People would say, ‘You don’t seem nervous at all.’ My hobby has been going out in front of 50 to 1,000 people and making them hate me, so going out and trying to make people laugh, I’m not nervous.”
Chailland now lives in Cullman, Alabama but growing up in Aberdeen, he was enthralled by the ‘80s surge of wrestling culture. He read the wrestling magazines, collected the Hulk Hogan action figures and heckled the bad guys when Continental Wrestling came to the Lavender Coliseum in Columbus or Memphis wrestling came to Tupelo or Amory.
“I was never a baseball, football, basketball or any kind of sports fan. I didn’t care about college sports or professional sports; all I kept up with was wrestling,” he said. “I can remember at least a dozen times my mom saying, ‘There’s more to life than wrestling, Gene. You can’t live your life around it.’ Here were are 20-something years later, and it’s still here. I don’t live my whole life around it, but I have two full rooms with wrestling memorabilia and it’s still a huge part of my life.”