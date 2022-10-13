Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
SMITHVILLE – High-flying action and antics will highlight an Oct. 15 benefit for Smithville’s boys and girls basketball teams. The Outlaw Wrestling Organization event will take place at Smithville High School’s dome at 7:30 p.m.
OWO Commissioner Terrell “Da Dirty One” Moore said new uniforms depleted part of the teams’ budgets and there are additional needs for equipment and expenses associated with away games.
“It feels good because that’s my hometown. We want it to be the best event for the school,” said Moore, who played basketball for Smithville High School.
The OWO has performed several shows throughout northeast Mississippi during the past few months to benefit local high school sports programs.
“We’ve started in Mantachie and did ones in South Pontotoc and North Pontotoc and had several schools reach out since then. It helps build our fanbase and it’s beneficial to have different crowds,” Moore said.
Those fundraisers have helped provide for equipment, state championship rings and funds to participate in an out-of-state basketball tournament.
Saturday night’s show will feature the OWO champion Curley Moe, Tony Dabbs, Chris Adams, Barry Wolfe “The Studd” Mike Jones and Big Daddy Storm, among other wrestlers.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved floor tickets are $10 the day of the show, or $7 in advance. Bleacher seats are $5, and children 4 and younger get in for free. Tickets are available through the school by calling (662) 651-4276.
The OWO’s next Monroe County show after this weekend is Nov. 23 at the East Amory Community Center.