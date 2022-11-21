AMORY - Throughout 2022, every single Outlaw Wrestling Organization show has benefited a cause, from house fire relief to athletics programs. For Nov. 23’s show at the National Guard Armory, people will have the opportunity to help provide for Christmas joy through a toy drive.
“We’re partnering with the Department of Human Services and LIFECORE and hope to give between 500 and 1,000 toys. People can bring any size toy for any age group and get in the show for free, they can pay $3 to get in or they can pay for admission and donate a toy,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell Moore.
Additionally, all proceeds from concessions during the show will go towards the toy drive. People can also donate toys after the show, and monetary donations are welcome.
“Glenda Humphries is helping spearhead the toy drive, and several businesses and social groups have come to me to ask about sponsoring. We want to give special thanks to all of our sponsors,” Moore said.
Sponsors include The Rib Shack, Monroe County Farm and Ranch, Cool Cuts, Be U Beauty LLC, P3 BBQ, The Gentlemen’s Company, Southern Jewels, Knight’s Drive-In, Terry’s Auto Service, S1C, Parago Cleaning Services, Parago Pop Up Grill, Main Street Cleaners, The Graduation Place & More and Royalty Properties.
The pre-Thanksgiving show will include a double main event with Brian So Fine and Ray Ray Hudson versus Barry Wolf in one match and Curly Moe versus Chris Adams in the other match. There will be other matches leading up to the double main event.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and bell time is at 8 p.m. Ages 4 and younger get in for free.
Next Wednesday’s show is the last planned OWO show of the year.
“It’s been a good year, and we’ve been able to help out a lot of people. I say it all the time we’re a company that entertains and just happens to wrestle and we try to help people,” Moore said.
For more information about the show and how to support the toy drive, call (662) 315-9709.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.