NETTLETON – Long-time Nettleton native and coach Farren Young plans to bring a familiar face and winning mentality to the Tigers’ soccer program as she is set to take over the head coaching duties.
Young, a 2004 Nettleton graduate, has been working for Nettleton School District since 2016, and in her five years with the school, she has had an abundance of head coaching experience for Nettleton.
“I started here in November of 2016 as the PE teacher at the primary and elementary school, then the next year, they moved me over to junior high. So, majority of the kids that I’ll be coaching, I’ve had them in class before,” Young said. “I’ve had head coaching experience since 2017 with tennis, junior high basketball, high school slow-pitch softball for a year and girls’ track.”
After graduating from Nettleton, Young attended Itawamba Community College where she got her first experience with soccer, playing for coach Mary Robin Coggin.
“I attended ICC on basketball and softball scholarships, and I picked up soccer in my second year after Coach Coggin recommended that I should play,” Young said. “I played soccer for her for two years at ICC after the tennis coach talked me into staying a third year to play tennis for him, and I ended up liking soccer. When I finally left ICC, I went to Mississippi State where I worked for the women’s basketball team for three years under Sharon Fanning-Otis.”
Young said that Nettleton principal Megan Garner suggested the coaching position to her, and after thinking it over, she decided to take on the responsibility.
“In February, Mrs. (Megan) Garner asked me if I was interested in the position because she’d heard that I used to play soccer, and I was hesitant because I coached basketball too,” she said. “A few months down the line, Coach (John) Keith and Mrs. Garner came back around and told me that these kids really needed a coach, and they thought I’d be the perfect person for it. I took some time to think about it and after talking with my folks, I decided to give it a try.”
Young plans to bring along some help with her on the sideline as Mooreville native Madison Sweatt will be her assistant coach this season.
“I’m pretty familiar with everything soccer wise, but I did ask my cousin Coach (Madison) Sweatt to come back this year,” Young said. “She played soccer in high school at Mooreville, so where I lack in soccer knowledge, she’ll compliment me, and I’ll compliment her in the coaching aspect.”
To prepare for the season, Young said that her and Sweatt planned out a 10-day practice and game schedule.
“Coach Sweatt and I have already come up with a 10-day schedule for the month of June, and that’s the only time we plan to practice so the kids have some time off for the summer,” she said. “We plan to start June 7, and both teams are going to go down to Kosciusko to play on the 16th, then we plan to have just the girls play at North Pontotoc on the 28th. As far as a plan for the first day of practice, Coach Sweatt and I haven’t discussed that, but we’ll get together and come up with some drills for them. It’s going to be hot, so I don’t want to come out and overwhelm them.”
There is a lot of excitement surrounding both teams, and Young said that the players have been very accepting of her.
“I’ve talked with a few of the kids, and they seem to be excited that I’m out here,” she said. “I’m excited to have some that didn’t play last year decide to come back and play. We’re really excited about the season, and I can’t wait to see how things will go. I plan to take the program and make it mine so we can get some wins this year.”
Despite being in a new environment now, Young said that she is excited to be coaching alongside her cousin, and they have high expectations for their team.
“It’ll be a different environment from what I’m used to, and I’m just excited to be coaching with my cousin Madison,” Young said. “So far, we’ve came up with a list of expectations that we expect from our players, and we plan to have a parent/player meeting also. We expect them to excel in the classroom, come to practice every day and be respectful on and off the field. As far as goal, with this being my first year, I’m just hoping to win a few games and make the playoffs.”