After losing his two leading scorers in Solomon Foster and Jacquette Young, second-year Aberdeen boys’ basketball coach Marquis Burnett had one goal in mind for his team this summer: stay busy and gain experience.
The Bulldogs did just that, playing nearly four days a week during the months of May and June to help along a team that has no incoming seniors.
“We have played a lot this summer because we are young and inexperienced. I figure because of that, we need to play almost a season during the summer. We played around four days a week,” Burnett said. “We have no seniors and about four varsity players in the 11th grade, and everyone else is in the 10th and ninth grade. It’s a big difference going from junior varsity and junior high to high school. Everyone will be returning after this year, which can be a positive and a negative. We’re trying to build that culture right now so when we bring everybody back, they know exactly what to do.”
Aberdeen will have four juniors coming in as the upperclassmen, but guard William “Tae” Johnson is the only one with significant playing time from this past season.
“Tae Johnson has probably been our best player this summer, and he had a good season last year,” Burnett said. “We also have Donovan Fields, T.J. Fields and Jonathan Moore as juniors. Jonathan didn’t play last year, and he’s going to play basketball this season.”
The Bulldogs saw their incoming sophomores get some experience during a postseason run that saw them compete for a division championship and get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Ruleville Central, but Burnett has seen improvement out of that group during the summer schedule.
“Javian McMillian has to step up at the point guard position, and Jenari Bell and Malik Williams have to step up as well. We have some freshman coming in that we think could make an impact,” he said. “Jermaine Strong has played good defense this summer, so we have a lot of people right now that are needing to step up.”
Burnett said a tough summer schedule will also help prepare his younger players as they move into a challenging division that will contain Houston, Hatley, Noxubee County and Choctaw County. The Bulldogs lose Nettleton and South Pontotoc as division rivals.
“We have played Nettleton every week, and we have seen Calhoun City a few times this summer,” Burnett said. “We have played Saltillo, West Point and Columbus to get some tests against bigger schools. We saw Okolona, who is always good. We have played some good competition everywhere we went.”
Burnett named reducing turnovers as what his team set for its No. 1 goal during its summer games.
“With young players, you turn the ball over a lot. We want our guys to get used to the speed of the game. We’re trying to get them to know what to do offensively and defensively,” Burnett said. “We’re throwing so much at them right now that we’re trying to see what sticks. We’re finding out what they like to do, what they can do so that we will be ready to go once the season starts and hopefully we can surprise some people.”