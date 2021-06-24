The Hatley Tigers have a young team coming back next season, but second-year coach Clint Adair has already seen some growth in them since playing in a spring jamboree at Alcorn Central back in May.
Hatley got its first 7-on-7 action of the summer at home last week.
“I think our main thing has been understanding of schemes and concepts,” Adair said. “That’s the biggest jump we have made so far from the spring to now. Overall, they are more understanding of some of the concepts we are trying to do.”
Adair said he saw several players stand out in the spring game action, including wide receiver Kade Starling.
“Kade Starling played pretty well in our spring game, and Jonathan Savage had a good game as well. He’s one of our linemen, so he’s not here today with us at 7-on-7,” he said. “Rob (Ford) played pretty well in the spring, playing offense and defense the whole time. He played pretty well for us. We had a freshman that came out and did a pretty good job for us too in Seth Terry. He played a lot in the spring.”
With a large incoming freshmen class, Hatley is working in several new players, both in the spring and during 7-on-7 action in the summer.
“We had a few injuries and a lot of people that didn’t get to play in the spring, so we had a lot of young kids that got some good quality reps. That was a good thing,” Adair said.
One of the biggest challenges football teams face in the spring is players still in action with the baseball playoffs, but the Tigers were able to get their whole group back for the end of spring practice and the spring game as well.
“Baseball only missed the first week, so they got a week and a half out here with us,” Adair said. “Really more than that, the weather was an aggravation, just like it’s been so far in the summer. It’s been a really wet spring and summer, but it’s been that way for everybody.”
Hatley didn’t graduate a large senior class from last season, but one of the biggest losses was quarterback Markhel Hunt.
Josh Griffin, a junior, is working in the role, and Adair said he was pleased with his progress so far during 7-on-7.
“Kade had a pretty good day. Josh (Griffin) throwing the ball, you could tell as the day progressed that he saw it more and more, the light seemed to come on. I think he’s really starting to understand some of the passing concepts a little better today.”