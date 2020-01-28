The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) would like to remind hunters that all Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) with waterfowl hunting opportunity will be open for the upcoming youth waterfowl hunting day on February 8. Adults are encouraged to take a youth (under the age of 16) out to enjoy Mississippi’s waterfowl hunting on this special day. Additionally, a new opportunity for this year allows Veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) and members of the Armed Forces on active duty.
Waterfowl regulations and bag limits for the youth, veteran, and active military waterfowl hunting day will be the same as during the regular season. Youth hunters are exempt from purchasing a hunting license, WMA user permit, and waterfowl stamps. Non-toxic shot and shotguns holding no more than three shells must still be used. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult who is licensed to hunt waterfowl in Mississippi, and adults are not allowed to hunt waterfowl unless they meet veteran or active duty military requirements. All participating veterans or active military personnel must possess state and federal waterfowl stamps, a valid Mississippi hunting license, and Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration for Mississippi. Participating veterans are required to provide one of the following additional forms of documentation:
• Veteran designation on a current driver’s license
• DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
• Retired Military ID
Before hunting public lands, hunters are reminded to check the specific area regulations and maps for the area they plan to hunt. Hunting on Trim Cane WMA (entire area) and Pearl River WMA (youth draw hunt area) will be limited to youth hunters who were drawn for the special hunt.
For more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl or call us at (601) 432-2199.