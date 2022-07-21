The new-look Smithville Lady Noles displayed a lot of effort and growth over the summer that has head coach Brian McCollum excited about the future.
“This was probably one of the best summers that we have put together as a program,” McCollum said. “This is one of the youngest teams that I have ever coached, and we have a lot of energy and buy-in right now. This group has really reenergized me with their effort this summer, and I like where things are headed.”
After a trip to Alabama A&M in Huntsville, where the Lady Noles faced off against a few big schools, McCollum said that he noticed drastic changes in his team’s defensive effort and offensive execution.
“On the defensive side, we have drastically improved, and the girls are giving 100 percent on that end,” he said. “We played a few 7A programs from Alabama, and ever since we went to that tournament, we’ve really had a lot of buy-in on the defensive end. As far as offensive execution, obviously, we graduated one of the top scorers in the history of our school in Orlandria (Smith). We know we don’t have one girl that can replace her, but I feel like five different girls are trying to score the ball now.”
McCollum sees Cambre Alexander, Mary Haley Hood and Mikayla Wall as big contributors that will take over that much-needed scoring role.
“Throughout the summer, Cambre has finally taken that next step as a player. She hasn’t played a whole lot of minutes in the past, but she’s shown a lot of improvement, scoring the ball inside and out,” he said. “The way Mary Haley attacks the goal and the effort she plays with is sort of contagious, and Mikayla isn’t the biggest point guard in the world, but she can score the ball and get the team set in the offense. It’s a calming factor when you have a girl that can handle the ball the way she does, and she’s really young still but plays like a veteran.”
Despite losing three out of five starters, the morale is still high for this Lady Noles team after their summer performances. McCollum credits the success that they saw over the summer to the chemistry that his group has.
“I didn’t know what to expect going into this offseason, losing girls that had started for five years,” he said. “I looked at our stats, and we’re returning just eight points per game from last season, but we scored more points this summer than we did last season. It doesn’t make much sense, but the chemistry on our team right now is awesome. We had to play a lot of these girls when they were really young to fill in spots during the COVID year, and I think that’s going to pay off for us in the upcoming season.”
The Lady Noles finished last season with an 11-21 record, falling to Biggersville in the first round of the playoffs. McCollum said that his goals for next season are to continue their streak of making the playoffs and to play with the same level of intensity that he saw over the summer.
“We’ve made the playoffs three out of the last five years, and I don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t be our goal every year,” he said. “Wins and losses have never been a big deal with me, but I just want us to play with the same intensity that we had over the summer. We’re not going to be a very deep team, since we only have 10 players, so our conditioning and effort will be crucial before we start next season.”
