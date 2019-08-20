ABERDEEN • According to Monroe County District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, Sheriff Cecil Cantrell turned in his notice of resignation early Tuesday afternoon, which was effective immediately.
Richardson said Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will assume leadership duties of the office until the board of supervisors meets to appoint the sheriff. The board is scheduled to meet Friday morning, and Richardson was unsure if a special-called meeting will be held before then.
He said the board was not given a reason for Cantrell’s resignation when the notice was turned in. Cantrell lost the Aug. 6 Democratic primary to Kevin Crook.
Andy Hood remains as the Republican sheriff’s candidate for the November ballot.