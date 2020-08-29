Mooreville Troopers
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2019 record: 5-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jimmy Young (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dawson Phillips, QB, Jr.
• Completed 55.5 % of his passes for 2,903 yards, 29 TDs and 20 INTs.
Alyk Houle, RB/WR/DB, Sr.
• Caught 26 passes for 468 yards, 5 TDs; will be used in a variety of roles on offense.
J.J. Ford, OLB, Sr.
• Totaled 48 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jimmy Young enters his fourth year as the head coach of the Troopers. He carries on his play-callng duties on offense, where Mooreville averaged 327.2 yards per game last season.
Jeremy Haynes is also going into his fourth season as the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Young's air raid offense features a gunslinger at quarterback with Dawson Phillips (Jr.) returning four starting linemen. Jaylon Land (Jr.) will anchor the line at left tackle with Brody Estes (Sr.), Braxton Ward (So.), Taylon Land (Jr.) and Seth Adams (Jr.) each filling in at the other spots.
Alyk Houle (Sr.) is expected to take a big jump to help replace what the team lost from Kha'sen Mitchell. Jordan Franks (So.), Hagan Allen (So.) and Kody Fisk (So.) all will aid Houle, whether it be in the backfield or out wide.
DEFENSE
The Trooper's 3-4 scheme will rely heavily on the front seven. Reed Kyle (Sr.), along with 6-foot-2, 315-pound freshman Alex Long, will help provide depth up front.
Shepard Stupcka (Jr.), J.J. Ford (Sr.) and Eli Rushing (Jr.) are some of the standouts in the Trooper's linebacker unit.
Houle, Franks, Caleb Holladay (So.) and Michael Tart (Sr.) are candidates to break out in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Austin Weems (Jr.) was the team's punter last season and will take over the kicking duties as well.
Houle and Franks will use their speed to help out on both punt and kick returns.
X-FACTOR
Phillips has all the tools to make Mooreville's passing game elite if he can cut down on the 20 interceptions from a season ago. With an experienced offensive line coming back, a burden will fall on the shoulders of the younger skill position players to help Phillips make plays.
COACH SPEAK
“We have to do all the little things right. We have to catch the ball when it's thrown to us and make tackles on defense the first time we get there. But I think this group has potential.” – Jimmy Young
Dillon Barnes