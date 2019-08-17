Mooreville Troopers
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2018 record: 3-8, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jimmy Young (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kha’sen Mitchell, ATH, Sr.
• Accounted for 982 offensive yards, 11 TDs; recorded 76 tackles.
Donovan Caldwell, WR/CB, Sr.
• Accounted for 520 offensive yards, 5 TDs; recorded 40 tackles.
Watson Tate, MLB, Sr.
• Recorded 64 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT.
COACHING 'EM UP
The coaching staff lost a coach due to retirement, but the school did not fill that position this season.
OFFENSE
At QB, Dawson Phillips (So.) started every division game for the Troopers last season. He is the leading candidate for the starting job. Kha’sen Mitchell (Sr.) will play everywhere and is the leading running back from last season.
At receiver, Donovan Caldwell (Sr.) and Rob Turner (Sr.) each return this season. The line will be young again, but three starters return. Zeke Scruggs (Sr.), Brody Estes (Jr.), Ben Dubois (So.), Reed Kyle (Jr.) and Seth Adams (So.) look to start up front.
DEFENSE
Scruggs and Estes will switch over to the defensive line, while Antawn McGaughy (Jr.) will also take reps. At linebacker, four seniors will take the field. Watson Tate (Sr.) returns for his fourth season in the middle, while Blake Patterson (Sr.) and Rob Turner (Sr.) will play outside.
In the secondary, Pat Patterson (Sr.) and Caldwell will play cornerback, while Mitchell and Alyk Houle (Jr.) will be the safeties.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomore Austin Weems will be the new kicker, while punter is still up in the air. Mitchell, Patterson and Caldwell will be the primary returners.
X-FACTOR
Mooreville will need to establish a better passing game. Last year, the team averaged only 77 passing yards per game and threw twice as many interceptions (14) as touchdowns (7).
COACH SPEAK
“This group of seniors will be the first group I coached in junior high, so there’s a lot of good kids and a lot of good relationships. They do everything I ask of them, and they continue to work hard year in and year out.” – Jimmy Young