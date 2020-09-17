The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented an order on Sept. 4, 2020 that temporarily halts residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. According to the order, individuals must provide a copy of the declaration to their landlord, owner of the residential property or other person who has a right to evict or remove them from their residence. The order lasts until Dec. 31, 2020. More information on the act can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/declaration-form.pdf.
Funding is available for those at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19 through both the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi/CREATE COVID-19 Support Fund. Ekiss said so far, most applications have been from Delta residents and encourages people to send those in need their way.