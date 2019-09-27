ARLINGTON, Texas • Globe Life Park will be forever special for Mitch Moreland.
After all, the soon-to-be former home of the Texas Rangers is where the Amory native made his big-league debut on July 29, 2010, against Oakland, singling off Vin Mazzaro in his first plate appearance.
Moreland, the 34-year-old Mississippi State product, was with the Rangers through 2016, appearing in two World Series before signing with Boston in 2017.
A three-game midweek series marked his third trip to his former home as a visitor – and with the Rangers set to relocate across the street to climate-controlled Globe Life Field in 2020, this trip carried extra meaning. On Wednesday, he had his second career four-hit game at the venue.
“It’s always fun to come back. Obviously, a lot of good memories here,” Moreland said. “I’ll try to enjoy it. I love this park. It was a lot of fun to play here. I’m sure the new one’s going to be nice as well. It’s cool getting to come back here one more time.”
Moreland took a .254 average with 19 home runs into a season-ending weekend series against Baltimore.
This week’s return to Arlington was also significant for another reason as it was Moreland’s first trip back to Texas, which drafted him in the 17th round in 2007 after three seasons with the Bulldogs, as a World Series champion after the Red Sox captured the 2018 Fall Classic.
And even in a season where Boston has fallen short of the playoffs, he still fondly remembers that magical run.
“I can’t really put a finger on one thing. All of it was a blessing,” Moreland said. “We had a blast doing it, whether it was the parade or hanging out in the clubhouse afterwards spraying the champagne, every bit of it was what we’ve worked our whole lives for.
“To be able to accomplish something like that is pretty special.”
Something else Moreland considers a blessing is seeing new players with MSU roots like Tampa Bay’s Nate Lowe, now in the big leagues.
“Yeah, they all seem a lot younger than me. It’s been a blast to see how those guys make it up and having the success they’ve had,” Moreland said. “We played the Padres earlier this year. I talked to Hunter (Renfroe) some. We played the Pirates some in spring and ran into (Adam) Frazier with them. I’ve talked to a few of those guys. It’s good to see those guys getting in the game, making it up and making an impact like they have.”