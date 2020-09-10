wishlist

Local members of U.S. Armed Forces have recently requested the following items:

Baby Wipes (unscented)

Beef Jerky

Bug Spray

Candy Bars (any Kind)

Chips (Individual Size)

Cereal Bars

Cookies (Small Bags)

Coffee (Small)

Crackers (Individual Packs)

Dental Floss

Deodorant

Eye Wash

Flip Flops

Foot Powder

Fruit Cups (cans preferred)

Gum

Hand Sanitizer

Hot Chocolate

Little Debbie Snacks

Lotion

Mouth wash

Paper Towels

Peanuts/Nuts

PopTarts

Pre-Sweetened Drink Mix

Puzzle Books

Razors

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Shaving Cream

Slim Jims

Sunflower Seeds

Tooth Paste

Tooth Brushes w/ Case

Trail Mix

Funds for postage

Home-cooked brownies, cookies, cakes, fried pies and snacks are also appreciated.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus