Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,845 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, the second-highest total of cases during the pandemic.

Twenty-seven COVID-related deaths were also reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 1,845 cases are second to the 1,952 cases reported Nov. 21.The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 151,785 and 3,806 deaths.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases, with Lee reporting the most with 79. Other counties include Alcorn (15), Benton (3), Calhoun (22), Chickasaw (7), Clay (10), Itawamba (26), Lafayette (37), Marshall (22), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (22), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (6) and Union (22).

COVID-related deaths were reported in Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties.

MSDH also reported 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.,

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1,528

Benton 496

Calhoun 777

Chickasaw 1,083

Clay 923

Itawamba 1,556

Lafayette 3,297

Lee 5,170

Marshall 2,194

Monroe 2,010

Oktibbeha 2,484

Pontotoc 1,999

Prentiss 1,484

Tippah 1,267

Tishomingo 1,100

Union 1,695

