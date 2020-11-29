The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,845 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, the second-highest total of cases during the pandemic.
Twenty-seven COVID-related deaths were also reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
The 1,845 cases are second to the 1,952 cases reported Nov. 21.The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 151,785 and 3,806 deaths.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases, with Lee reporting the most with 79. Other counties include Alcorn (15), Benton (3), Calhoun (22), Chickasaw (7), Clay (10), Itawamba (26), Lafayette (37), Marshall (22), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (22), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (6) and Union (22).
COVID-related deaths were reported in Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties.
MSDH also reported 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.,
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,528
Benton 496
Calhoun 777
Chickasaw 1,083
Clay 923
Lafayette 3,297
Lee 5,170
Marshall 2,194
Monroe 2,010
Oktibbeha 2,484
Pontotoc 1,999
Prentiss 1,484
Tippah 1,267
Tishomingo 1,100
Union 1,695