COVID-19 Daily Totals as of December 24, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Totals as of December 24, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,326 more cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 202,651 with a statewide death toll of 4,556. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 154,669 people recovered from the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall, Oktibbeha, and Union counties each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported three new deaths.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients, it's the highest number of positive inpatients, and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (34), Benton (11), Calhoun (46), Chickasaw (22), Clay (15), Itawamba (35), Lafayette (68), Lee (67), Marshall (35), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (49), Pontotoc (52), Prentiss (22), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (14), and Union (21).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2028

Benton 638

Calhoun 1074

Chickasaw 1507

Clay 1220

Itawamba 2143

Lafayette 3997

Lee 7188

Marshall 2778

Monroe 2799

Oktibbeha 3190

Pontotoc 2969

Prentiss 1961

Tippah 1858

Tishomingo 1486

Union 2604

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus