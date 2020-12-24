The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,326 more cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 202,651 with a statewide death toll of 4,556. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 154,669 people recovered from the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall, Oktibbeha, and Union counties each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported three new deaths.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients, it's the highest number of positive inpatients, and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (34), Benton (11), Calhoun (46), Chickasaw (22), Clay (15), Itawamba (35), Lafayette (68), Lee (67), Marshall (35), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (49), Pontotoc (52), Prentiss (22), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (14), and Union (21).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2028
Benton 638
Calhoun 1074
Chickasaw 1507
Clay 1220
Itawamba 2143
Lafayette 3997
Lee 7188
Marshall 2778
Monroe 2799
Oktibbeha 3190
Pontotoc 2969
Prentiss 1961
Tippah 1858
Tishomingo 1486
Union 2604