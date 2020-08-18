MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26 at LSU
Oct. 3 Arkansas
Oct. 10 at Kentucky
Oct. 17 Texas A&M
Oct. 24 Open date
Oct. 31 at Alabama
Nov. 7 Vanderbilt
Nov. 14 Auburn
Nov. 21 at Georgia
Nov. 28 at Ole Miss
Dec. 5 Missouri
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 5:02 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.