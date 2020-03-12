ABERDEEN – The Monroe County chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association is hosting a watch party March 20 at the Aberdeen Country Club for the Diamond Dawgs’ away game against the LSU Tigers. Alumni and friends are invited to wear their maroon and white to help show support.
The $10 entry fee goes to benefit a local scholarship program for Monroe County students who will attend Mississippi State.
“Students can apply for the $500 scholarship through MSU. Last year, the Monroe County Alumni Association and Beta Sigma Phi Epsilon Nu provided for the scholarship,” said chapter president Jamie Morgan.
In addition to the game, the $10 entry fee provides for hamburgers, hotdogs and popcorn and the chance to win a pirate-themed cowbell in honor of MSU’s new head football coach, Mike Leach.
To RSVP, call or text 315-4750.