Rushing

J Marks;41-147-1

Dillon Johnson;22-70-4

Passing

K.J. Costello

134-207-10, 1,283, 6 TDs, 10 INTs

Will Rogers

124-168-4, 872, 3 TDs, 4 INTs

Receiving

J Marks;44-184-0

Osirus Mitchell;33-389-3

Austin Williams;27-225-1

Malik Heath;27-218-1

Jaden Wally;26-286-1

Kicking

Brandon Ruiz 5-6 FGs, 15-15 PATs

Punting

Reed Bowman 22, 42.4 average

Tucker Day 19, 46.1 average

Tackles

Erooll Thompson;22-41;63

Martin Emerson;29-19;48

Aaron Brule;16-30;46

S Preston;16-19;35

Sacks

Tyrus Wheat 3.5, M Spencer 3, Aaron Brule 2.5.

Interceptions

Emmanuel Forbes 3, four with 1.

