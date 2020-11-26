Rushing
J Marks;41-147-1
Dillon Johnson;22-70-4
Passing
K.J. Costello
134-207-10, 1,283, 6 TDs, 10 INTs
Will Rogers
124-168-4, 872, 3 TDs, 4 INTs
Receiving
J Marks;44-184-0
Osirus Mitchell;33-389-3
Austin Williams;27-225-1
Malik Heath;27-218-1
Jaden Wally;26-286-1
Kicking
Brandon Ruiz 5-6 FGs, 15-15 PATs
Punting
Reed Bowman 22, 42.4 average
Tucker Day 19, 46.1 average
Tackles
Erooll Thompson;22-41;63
Martin Emerson;29-19;48
Aaron Brule;16-30;46
S Preston;16-19;35
Sacks
Tyrus Wheat 3.5, M Spencer 3, Aaron Brule 2.5.
Interceptions
Emmanuel Forbes 3, four with 1.