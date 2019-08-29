Matchup: Mississippi State vs. Louisiana
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (74,295), New Orleans, La.
TV: ESPNu, 11 a.m.
Series: MSU leads 4-1 overall. ULL leads 1-0 in neutral site games.
Last meeting: MSU won 56-10 in Starkville in 2018.
Coaches – MSU: Joe Moorhead, 8-5 at MSU (2nd year) and 46-18 overall (6th year). ULL: Billy Napier, 7-7 at ULL (2nd year) and overall.
Trends: Mississippi State is 6-2 all-time in the Superdome...The Bulldogs have won nine straight against non-conference opponents during the regular season...MSU has forced a turnover in 16 consecutive games...This will be the 10th straight year the Bulldogs have played in an NFL venue...Louisiana has faced an SEC opponent every year since 2012...Today will be the seventh time the Ragin’ Cajuns have played in the Superdome since 2010…Louisiana is 0-44 all-time against the SEC.
Notes: Today is the first time Mississippi State has opened at a neutral site since 2013...It is also only the ninth time the Bulldogs have played during the month of August...Louisiana’s only win in the series was a 6-5 victory in Columbus in 1908...MSU opened the 1987 season with a 31-3 victory against the Ragin’ Cajuns...Louisiana assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney played center at MSU from 2008-11 and coached tight ends for the Bulldogs in 2017.
Prediction: MSU, 35-13
Logan Lowery