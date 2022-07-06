Samantha Ricketts led Mississippi State softball to its first-ever NCAA super regional this past season.
So it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs wanted to keep her around.
The MSU coach, who just completed her third season in charge of the Bulldogs’ program, has received a contract extension through the 2026 season. Her four-year term is the longest allowable contract by Mississippi law.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Coach Ricketts has improved our program during the past three seasons as our head coach,” athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “It is evident that Coach Ricketts and her staff have worked tirelessly to elevate Mississippi State softball to the super regional level.
"We are very excited about the future and look forward to reaching new heights under Samantha’s leadership.”
Ricketts also kept her staff intact, promoting assistants Tyler Bratton and Josh Johnson to associate head coaches. Johnson, the Bulldogs’ pitching coach, will also serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator.
“I am thankful that John Cohen believes in our staff and the future of our program,” Ricketts said. “Coach Johnson and Coach Bratton are an integral part of what we are building and have been hitting the recruiting trail, looking to continue building on the foundation of what last year’s team built.
"These titles are recognition of their dedication to and hard work for this program as they continue to push us forward to make more history for Mississippi State softball.”
Ricketts took over for Vann Stuedeman, beginning her head coaching tenure with a 25-3 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Mississippi State made a third-straight regional final in 2021 before surpassing that feat this spring.
The Bulldogs upset No. 2 national seed Florida State twice to win the Tallahassee Regional and hosted the program’s first Super Regional. MSU was swept by Arizona in two games.
MSU finished the season ranked in the top 20 in all the major polls, including No. 15 by SoftballAmerica.
Ricketts owns a career 97-55 record at MSU. She served as an assistant with the Bulldogs in 2015-19.
Ricketts’ extension comes on the heels of a reported extension for football coach Mike Leach last week.