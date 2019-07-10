NAPLES, ITALY • Mississippi State’s women saw their run in the World University Games end on Wednesday with an 80-72 loss to Australia in the gold medal game.
The Bulldogs were competing at the event as USA Team. Australia was the defending champions.
“We got beat by a better, veteran team,” said head coach Vic Schaefer. “It wasn’t our best day, but I am extremely proud of our kids and our team.”
Australia, which won gold at the 2017 games, used a 29-14 surge in the third quarter to pull away from the red, white and blue Bulldogs.
The Aussies led 37-34 at halftime
For Australia, team captain Abigail Wehrung finished with game-high totals of 21 points and 11 assists.
USA Team was led in scoring by incoming freshman Rickea Jackson, the 6-foot-2 McDonald’s All-American, who had a game-high 18 points. Freshman JaMya Mingo-Young had a solid performance off the bench, finishing with 12 points.
Playing in her final game for Schaefer, graduated senior Jazzmun Holmes finished with six assists, four points and four steals. Junior newcomer Yemiyah Morris just missed out on a double-double, recording eight points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.
“We have gone through a gauntlet of seven teams from different countries with the best players from those countries playing against our team from Mississippi State,” Schaefer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our kids. We have grown tremendously.”
Australia was the first team in the games to beat USA Team inside, winning in both points in the paint (42-34) and rebounds (39-32).