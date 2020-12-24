FLOWOOD • More than 500 high school students and community theatre enthusiasts will participate, virtually, in the Mississippi Theatre Association’s annual festival and convention Jan. 15-16.
This unique festival brings together theatres from around the state to perform their one-act productions, to learn more about theatre and how to improve theatre arts in their respective theatres.
High schools throughout the state have been rehearsing plays since September in hopes of placing in the regional competitions and then advancing to the state festival. High schools that were awarded a Distinguished Play Award at the virtual North and South regional festivals in November advanced to the State Festival.
The high schools advancing to the state festival include Jackson Prep, Northwest Rankin, Corinth, Tishomingo County, St. Martin, Long Beach, Biloxi, Gulfport and Oak Grove. High school productions will be broadcast Friday, Jan. 15.
There will also be a Theatre in Mississippi Showcase where theatres will showcase work that they have done during 2020. The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, and Starkville Community Theatre will be showcased as a part of this portion of the festival.
Additionally, MTA sponsors a Theatre for Youth Festival on Jan. 15. The Theatre for Youth Festival is geared towards youth audiences and includes high school groups performing.
This year’s lineup includes Adams County Christian, Ocean Springs, Oak Grove, Northwest Rankin and St. Martin. MTA has a limited number of free viewing passes available to daycares and elementary schools who are interested in viewing this portion of the festival.
The Playwriting Festival will feature zoom readings of its winning productions. The Youth Division play winner, “Liberty” by Stephanye Weathersby, from the Mississippi School for the Arts will be featured, along with “Jar(ring)” by Leslie Barker from Clinton.
Mississippi State University’s University Television Center will be directing and producing the festival, and streaming services will be provided by ShowTix4U. The full schedule is available on the MTA’s website. Online viewing passes will be available to purchase for $25 starting Jan. 1 at www.mta-online.org.
MTA is sponsored in part by grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
For more information, visit the MTA website at http://www.mta-online.org or contact Stacy Howell, MTA executive director, at (601) 201-9564 or execdir@mta-online.org.