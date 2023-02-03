White doves, a traditional symbol of love, have been used in wedding ceremonies since ancient times; since 2016, White Doves of Tupelo has been helping area couples incorporate the beautiful birds into their own wedding ceremonies.
The business itself was born out of love. Owner Terry Harbin, principal of Tupelo Public School District's Milam Elementary School, created White Doves of Tupelo in 2016 after the death of a dear friend. He’d send her messages of encouragement every day. When she was no longer well enough to respond, he began simply sending an image of a white dove each day.
At her funeral, he thought it would've been fitting if he'd had doves to release at her gravesite. He started researching and found a guy in Birmingham, Alabama, who operates a similar business. He sold Harbin 20 birds to get him started.
Seven years later, Harbin spends his time outside of the school caring for approximately 60 doves — known as rock doves or homing pigeons.
While a funeral sparked the idea for Harbin's business, people often hire him to release doves in celebration of love and devotion.
At a wedding, the newlywed couple typically releases two doves from a basket just before leaving the venue. He tells couples that as soon as they open the basket, the doves will come out quickly. Once free, the birds fly home.
Doves have an incredible homing instinct. Even when released hundreds of miles from where they roost, they can find their way back.
The farthest from home Harbin has released doves so far is 75 miles. While based in Tupelo, he's taken part in events across North Mississippi, including Baldwyn, New Albany, Holly Springs, Columbus, West Point and Caledonia.
Each of Harbin's pigeons is tagged with a color based on the year it was born. That way, he can distinguish younger doves from older birds.
"Flight-wise, I don't fly my older ones as much as I do the younger ones," he said.
The primary threats for his doves at home are night predators, along with hawks, which are also a danger at events. And Harbin said he normally avoids releasing any doves near the beginning of dove hunting season for obvious reasons.
Harbin’s currently building a new 20-by-40-foot coop with a door on the end and wire section the birds can walk into, with a door so that they can come and go freely. Metal rods can be set to allow the doves to fly in but not back out in the event Harbin wants or needs to keep them inside.
Daily chores include cleaning cages and nests, feeding the birds and providing them with clean water. Harbin feeds his doves a mixture of sunflower seeds, protein pellets, grain, oats and a few other ingredients.
People often ask Harbin for details about caring for doves and operating his business at events, information he’s happy to share. Although his wife has jokingly warned that he’s giving away his part-time gig, Harbin knows most people won’t pursue raising doves.
White doves may be a symbol of love, but taking care of them isn’t all that romantic.
"This is the glamorous piece; this is the white birds, the clean cage," Harbin said of their release. "If they follow me home, and they're walking in poop, scooping poop and cleaning cages, it's a whole new outlook."
