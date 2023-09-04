PHOTOS: Garb for Gameday Sep 4, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thomas Wells Model: Jett Johnson Coat: MantoniKhakis: Duck HeadShirt: Mizzen+MainShoes: Cole HaanBelt: Torino Available at Reed's Tupelo & Starkville Thomas Wells Model: Jett JohnsonKhakis: Duck HeadShirt: Reed's button-downShoes: Johnston MurphyBelt: TorinoAvailable at Reed's Tupelo & Starkville Thomas Wells Model: Karlie BoldenOutfit: Royal blue game day jumpsuitAvailable at Jumpin Jax Boutique in New Albany Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Model: Karlie BoldenDress: Emerald multicolor maxi dressAvailable at Jumpin Jax Boutique in New Albany Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Model: Meri Alan WolfeDress: En SaisonBoots: Chinese LaundryJewelry: Sheila FajlAvailable at Spring Boutique, Tupelo Thomas Wells Model: Ava MaysDress: Steve Madden, bone faux leatherBoots: Chinese LaundryJewelry: Sheila FajlAvailable at Spring Boutique, Tupelo Thomas Wells Model: Aniston PearceTop: Red feather Buddy Love topSkirt: Royal blue Dot Be skortBoots: Mia camel-colored knee-high suede bootsNecklace: Alex CarolAvailable at The Black Sheep Boutique in Tupelo Thomas Wells Model: Hannah HarmonTop: Buddy Love body suitSkirt: EesomeBooties: MiaJewlery: Black Sheep accessoriesAvailable at The Black Sheep Boutique in Tupelo Thomas Wells Thomas Wells Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It's called game day, but there's so much more to Fridays and Saturdays during the fall than just the game. Game day means tailgating and watch parties. It's about pre-game revelry and post-game celebrations ... times when it's important to look your best.This month, we here at Mud & Magnolias dropped a few area clothiers for some suggestions on what we should wear on game day — even on those days in which we never set foot inside a stadium. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Staff Picks & Weekend Reads You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Recommended for you