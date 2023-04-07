Itawamba County folk artist fuses modern with traditional

FULTON – Whoever said one person's trash is another's treasure must have been channeling Victoria Cummings-Bobo.
The self-taught folk artist prides herself on taking discarded objects and turning them into gallery-worthy pieces.
"I take what people throw away and try to give it a second life," said Cummings-Bobo. "When you can make something out of trash and make people happy when they look at it — that's significant."
Cummings-Bobo grew up in Itawamba County, the daughter of the late Orzanda and Essie Cummings. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School, and after attending Itawamba Junior College (now Itawamba Community College), she moved to New York.
"I wasn't running away from Mississippi," Cummings-Bobo said. "I was interested in the arts and going to concerts. Art is a beautiful thing when you can participate in it or hear it."
During college, she wrote short stories and self-published three books of poetry. She's since written plays that have been performed in various churches. But it wasn't until about 10 years ago, long after she moved back to Itawamba County from NYC, that she started dabbling in visual arts.
"I wanted to do my own illustrations for a children's book," she said. "That's what got me into art."
She started out making little replicas of outhouses. She'd buy 8-inch jewelry boxes from a crafts store and use recycled materials — outdoor screens, Popsicle sticks, tops from old lotion bottles — to make them look like outdoor restrooms.
"I made things I remembered from my childhood," she said.
Cummings-Bobo then began to use paint in her pieces – something she learned from her maternal grandmother, Annie Collins.
"Granny had a lot of oddities around her house," she said. "She would paint anything that stood still. She made little steps out of wood and painted them. There was never a dull moment around Granny."
Just before COVID-19 became rampant in Northeast Mississippi, Cummings-Bobo approached Shawn Whittington, gallery director of the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center on the campus of ICC, about having a show featuring her work.
"I'd never seen her work before, but once I did, I was ecstatic to have her here," Whittington said. "That first show was in 2020, and it was very well-received. When she approached me with a new body of work, I was more than happy to accommodate her."
Cummings-Bobo's second show at the gallery in Fulton opened Jan. 30, 2023, and ran until March 30.
"When I look at her work, I see a wide range of emotions," Whittington said. "There are lighthearted concepts, such as her Mardi Gras figures, and then there are more profound messages that deal with personal experiences, like a piece that touches on civil rights."
Cummings-Bobo's pieces include colorful drip paintings; whimsical people made from garbage cans, lamps and light switches; and homesteads fashioned out of old picture frames, pieces or rock from her yard and pecan shells. She'll use antique curling irons, miniature baskets, broken jewelry and old spoons to decorate some canvases.
"She's a self-described folk artist, but expresses things through a modern means of communication," said Whittington, who also teaches art classes at ICC. "She's an interesting fusion of traditional and modern. She's not just assembling objects she finds that have no meaning. These objects have personal meaning. That's what adds to a deeper level of authenticity."
Cummings-Bobo said it's a dream come true to have her art displayed for the public to enjoy.
"I appreciate ICC for giving me this opportunity," she said. "I love Mississippi. I love home. The support you can get here — you're not an unknown. I just get overjoyed when I think about the art going on in this state. Can you believe a little girl born on a dirt road in Itawamba County gets to display her work in an art show?"
