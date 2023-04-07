Mississippi State student Maury Johnston juggles passion for painting, optometry

Tupelo native Maury Johnston has been painting since she could hold a brush.
Now a junior at Mississippi State, Johnston is pursuing a major in fine arts with a minor in painting, although her ambitions stretch beyond the canvas.
“I’m planning to go to optometry school, but I’ll always do art,” she said. “I have professors and my family encouraging me to pursue art, even if it’s not my career.”
Johnston is a creative soul, having spent most of her life immersed in the fine arts as a dancer and performer along with painting.
When she reached high school, the oldest of four girls decided to hone her artistic abilities. That’s when she began seriously pursuing art as a pastime
Even though her passion for art and her career goal of being an eye doctor seem disconnected at face value, Johnston’s two passions have an interesting point of connection.
“I always knew I wanted to do something medical, but I was philanthropy chair for Delta Gamma here at Mississippi State and our philanthropy is Service for Sight,” she said.
Delta Gamma Fraternity’s philanthropy, Service for Sight, helps aid those that are visually impaired by raising funds for schools for the blind across the country, as well as funding local guide dog facilities to pair guide dogs with those in need for free. Collegiate Delta Gamma members also work hands-on with the visually impaired community to assist where needed.
“I realized that was something I loved,” Johnston said. “Also, I’ve always loved to draw and paint eyes. I would doodle eyes in class all the time, so it all fell into place.”
When it comes to her creative process, Johnston said she works on instinct. When inspiration hits, she doesn’t wait long to put her ideas to canvas. She likes to seize the moment and begin painting as soon as inspiration hits her.
“I get a craving to paint something, and I’ll see a picture and think, ‘I just have to paint that,’” she said. “If I see something I want to do, I have to do it in the moment.”
Although still mostly just a hobby, Johnston began selling her art last year after showing her friends a family portrait she created as her grandmother’s Christmas present.
“My friends started to request paintings after that,” she said. “I started doing pets and family things, and then started my Instagram account. After that, I started painting pieces locally.”
Soon after, Johnston began to use social media to her advantage. She posted a TikTok of her art in the summer of 2022 and experienced immediate success.
“The TikTok got a lot of likes,” she said. “People from other places started messaging me and wanting me to paint pet portraits.”
Since the beginning of her commercial success last year, Johnston has developed a pace of creating her artwork that allows her to express her creativity while meeting deadlines for her customers.
“Now, it takes me around eight to 10 hours to paint something,” she said.
Although the rising Mississippi State senior is looking toward a future in optometry, her art will always be in her periphery.
“I just got in an exhibition for Mississippi State,” she said. “I definitely think I’ll keep entering my work to be featured in future exhibits.”
To view Johnston’s art, visit her art Instagram page @mauryjart.
