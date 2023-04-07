Ridgeland festival rolls a trio of popular events into one

What’s better than a unique local celebration in a charming Mississippi city? Three celebrations!
Ridgeland proves that theory with its annual Art, Wine & Wheels event on May 5-7. Thanks to a bit of luck of the calendar, what started as three completely independent festivals have evolved into one fun-filled weekend, allowing people who come for one of the three to enjoy the others as well.
“Visit Ridgeland has been a proud host of the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival for 15 years,” explained Katie Coats, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Visit Ridgeland. “When the festival fell on the same weekend as two of Ridgeland’s signature events — the Santé South Food & Wine Festival and the Natchez Trace Century Ride — we decided to advertise this jam-packed weekend branded as Art, Wine & Wheels! We love to see cyclists finding a great piece of artwork to take home, or artists enjoying a night out at Santé South.”
Held all three days at Renaissance at Colony Park, the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival is a free event that attracts artists in a variety of mediums — painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, mixed media and more — from all over the county. During the event, there will be activity stations for children to make their own artwork. The festival is even pet-friendly. Some merchants at Renaissance will offer specials during the event.
The Santé South Food & Wine Festival will be held Saturday, May 6, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. It’s the largest wine and culinary event in the state, offering samples of wine and food from some of the state’s best restaurants. Tickets include samples and a commemorative wine glass. Each ticket purchased also supports Alzheimer’s programs in Mississippi through the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s MIND Center.
The Natchez Trace Century Ride will be held on Saturday, May 6, and begins at the Ridgeland Recreational Center. Route options range from 8 to 100 miles, with varying levels of elevation, so there’s a route that’s perfect for any rider. Registered riders will be invited to the VIP Social at the Kick-Off Party the evening before at Renaissance at Colony Park.
Coats encouraged out-of-town visitors to consider making an overnight trip to Ridgeland to fully enjoy the Art, Wine & Wheels event, and to explore Ridgeland while they’re there.
“I would suggest staying at a nearby hotel such as the Hyatt Place at Renaissance at Colony Park or any of the wonderful properties at the Township at Colony Park,” she said. “Their proximity to festival events and local shops and restaurants make them the ideal choice for easy exploration.”
Besides Art, Wine & Wheels, there’s plenty to see, do and eat in Ridgeland. Coats said the weekend would be the perfect opportunity for first-time visitors to explore all the city offers.
“Ridgeland shines in the springtime, and we are ready to welcome you for a weekend away to our boutique town with big-city vibes,” she said. “Enjoy live music, plenty of local shopping, and delicious dining during Art, Wine & Wheels weekend. If you’re coming from Northeast Mississippi, hop on the Natchez Trace Parkway to slow down and take advantage of the scenic national byway in our own backyard.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.