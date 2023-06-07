Home Place Pastures brings sustainably raised meat to tables across the mid-South

COMO — Home Place Pastures is taking humanely-raised, sustainable meat from Como, Mississippi, and bringing it to tables across the mid-South.
Marshall Bartlett, co-founder and CEO of Home Place Pastures, started the operation nine years ago on the same land farmed since 1870 by four previous generations of his family.
"I formed a really close bond with the lifestyle and the land," Bartlett said. "It's really special to be able to grow up on a generational farm that's still involved in agriculture."
Home Place Pastures raises grass-fed beef, pastured pork and laying hens, a departure from the row crop farming that took place there for well over 100 years.
A new way to farm
Bartlett noticed his father's frustrations with row crop farming as it grew increasingly challenging through the years.
"I really didn't like how you had to take out a big loan at the beginning of the year, and your input costs are set by big ag companies," Bartlett said. "You've got the weather to contend with along the way, and then the value of your crop is determined by the board of trade and the commodity market. As a farmer in that system, you're taking a lot of risks."
Encouraged to pursue an education, Bartlett attended the Mississippi School for Math and Science before studying at Dartmouth College.
But Bartlett said the pull of agriculture was always there.
"I always wanted to figure out a way to come back and do something with the home place that wasn't row crop farming," Bartlett said.
It was while working for a supplier selling meat to chefs in New Orleans that Bartlett noticed a demand for locally raised meat.
"There were farmers who were willing to try this out and do something different, but there was a real bottleneck in the slaughter and processing," Bartlett said. "There just weren't enough plants."
So, he had an idea.
It all started with the renovation of an old barn and a stock trailer of pigs on his family's land back in Como. From there, the operation grew as Bartlett began building his own federally inspected meat processing plant and added cattle to the mix of animals they were raising.
"The meat plant probably created more problems than it solved, but it is a huge asset for us now," Bartlett said. "We're really proud to control that part of the process, and we can scale with that."
The farm comprises 1,760 contiguous acres, of which 300 are used for the Home Place Pastures operation. At any given time, there are around 100 cattle, 250 to 400 hogs and 1,000 laying hens on the farm.
The farm as an ecosystem
To succeed in the niche meat market of grass-fed beef and pastured pork, Bartlett had to change the way he thought about the land and the way people farm.
"We had to take a step back and start looking at our farm more like an ecosystem with natural sets of inputs and outputs," Bartlett said. "We started using multiple species to create fertility. Basically, the waste of one species becomes the input for another system that then the other species can benefit from."
For example, the input for the farm's pastured laying hens is a grain-based feed. They eat it and deposit about 80% of it back on the ground. Once they've fertilized that pasture, they're moved to another to repeat the process. And Home Place Pastures is selling their eggs all the while.
Similar processes take place with the pigs and cows at the farm.
That regenerative system manages the land in a way that's economical and environmentally friendly. Having the processing plant on-site is what allows Home Place Pastures to connect those principles to the consumer.
"The end consumer doesn't want to buy cows and pigs, no matter how they were raised," Bartlett said. "They want to buy steaks and sausage. So, you've got to have the factory that converts livestock into the sellable product."
They started processing there in 2016 and slaughtering at the end of 2018. There are now 25 employees across the Home Place Pastures operation, most of whom are stationed at the plant.
"We're one of the only farms in the country that has our own federally inspected plant in the middle of the farming operation," Bartlett said. "We can literally walk our livestock into the plant on-foot from the pastures where they're raised, and that's really special. There's just a few of us that are crazy enough to try to attempt that."
Rather than ship their livestock to be fed into the commodity system, Home Place Pastures processes and sells their meat into a regional system. That money stays where it was generated: Panola County.
They also work with other regional farmers — mostly from Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia — who send their animals to Home Place Pastures to be processed.
"We want to give hard working Mississippi farmers an alternative to the commodity market for their livestock," Bartlett said.
Home Place Pastures products
Home Place Pastures first sold its products to chefs, which got their name on menus and helped build the brand.
They continue to sell meat directly to restaurants and stores in the area including Neon Pig and Native Son Farm in Tupelo; Saint Leo, City Grocery, Grit, The B.T.C. Grocery and Chicory Market in Oxford; along with South Point Grocery and a variety of restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee.
The company recently announced an innovative new whole-animal purchasing program partnership with Ole Miss Dining the University of Mississippi in which Home Place Pastures will provide local meat that the university's chefs will turn into delicious dishes.
"It's been a really exciting partnership," Bartlett said. "We feel like it's required a lot of buy-in and a lot of innovation, and we're really excited about trying to take that model and spread it to other places."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Home Place Pastures was forced to pivot to direct-to-consumer sales — both online and inside the storefront they opened on the property in 2020. They've continued to use both of those sales avenues alongside selling to stores and restaurants.
The store is the only place where customers can buy fresh Home Place Pastures meat that hasn't been frozen.
"We load the deli cases full of fresh cuts like an old-school butcher shop," Bartlett said. "You can call in orders and come pick them up as well."
The store also includes a restaurant that serves up short-order lunches. The menu varies week-to-week and includes featured items and specials.
"We have a really talented cooking staff that's just as dedicated to good food as we are," Bartlett said. "It's really neat that you can come here and order lunch where the protein was raised, harvested and processed."
The Home Place Pastures store, located at 1630 Home Place Road in Como, is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those who can't make it to the store, Home Place Pastures offers a monthly subscription box program where customers select a price level and which meats they'd like included. They can also choose add-ons for each box, and monthly specials are offered.
Subscribing is "a high-impact way to support a local farm," Bartlett said.
"We just want to see more and more people connect with this place and where their food comes from," Bartlett said. "We want to allow people the convenience and access to buying meat like this so they can continue supporting a regional food system."
Customers can find out more about the farm, the products it offers and special events on Home Place Pastures social media pages.
