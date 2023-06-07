Recipes of Summer

Summer is the perfect time to head outdoors for a good old-fashioned picnic in the shade. Pick your protein of choice, and then try some of our sides to round out the meal.
RAMEN NOODLE SLAW
DRESSING
1/2 cup light olive oil
1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar
4 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
SLAW
4 cups shredded green cabbage
2 cups shredded red cabbage
1 cup shredded carrots
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 (3-ounce) package ramen noodles
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
To make the dressing: Combine the oil, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil and soy sauce in a jar and shake until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside.
For the slaw: In a large serving bowl, combine green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots and onions. Break ramen noodles into chunks (discard the seasoning packet) and add to mixture, along with slivered almonds.
Just before serving, pour the dressing over the salad (you may not need it all) and toss well to combine. Best served immediately.
LOADED PASTA SALAD
1 (12-ounce) box tri-color rotini pasta
2 cups Italian dressing, divided
1 (8-ounce) block Mozzarella cheese, cubed
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 (3-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
1 green bell pepper chopped
1 yellow bell pepper chopped
Salt and pepper
Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain the pasta into a colander, then pour it back into the pot. Add 1 cup Italian dressing and stir until the pasta absorbs the dressing. Set aside to cool for 30 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta, cubed cheese, tomatoes, black olives, bell peppers and remaining 1 cup Italian dressing (you may not need the full cup). Toss gently, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
GREEN GODDESS DEVILED EGGS
1 dozen hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1/2 ripe avocado
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
1/2 teaspoon salt
24 fresh tarragon leaves
Halve the eggs lengthwise and transfer the yolks to a small bowl. Set the egg white halves on a platter, cover and refrigerate.
In a mixing bowl, mash the avocado with a fork, then add the yolks and mash to a smooth consistency. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, garlic, chopped tarragon and salt and mix until smooth.
Spoon the mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a plain or large star tip, then pipe the mixture evenly into the egg white halves (or fill the egg whites with the mixture using a spoon). Top each deviled egg with a tarragon leaf.
CREAMY POTATO SALAD
5 pounds red potatoes, peeled and boiled
3 to 4 cups Hellmann's real mayonnaise
1 small onion
1 small green bell pepper
1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
4 tablespoons yellow mustard
Salt and pepper
Cream warm potatoes on medium speed with a mixer. Add desired amount of mayonnaise and mix until creamy.
Pulse onion and bell pepper in a blender or food processor until almost liquefied. Add to potato mixture along with drained pimientos and mustard. Blend until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or refrigerate.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
1/2 pound fresh strawberries, stems removed
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
4 1/2 to 5 cups water , divided
1 1/2 cups fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Whole strawberries and lemon slices, for garnish
Use a blender or food processor to puree the strawberries. Strain them through a fine mesh sieve, if desired, to remove seeds.
In a small saucepan, over medium heat, stir together sugar and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
Strain the lemon juice through a fine-mesh sieve into a 2-quart pitcher. Add simple syrup and pureed strawberries and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold.
When ready to serve, add 2 1/2 cups of cold water and stir. Taste, and add more water if it's too sweet. Serve over ice, and garnish with fresh strawberries and lemon slices.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.