Recipes of April

Sometimes, delicious foods just don't lend themselves to vibrant colors (think chicken and dumplings). But often, fresh fruits and vegetables can be arranged on a plate so artistically that they're almost too pretty to eat. We've given you a few recipes to try so you can "eat with your eyes."
PASTA PRIMAVERA
8 ounces asparagus
1 cup broccoli florets
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 carrots, peeled and sliced in rounds
2 yellow squash, sliced in rounds
1 red bell pepper, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 to 12 ounces fettuccine pasta
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Break the woody ends off asparagus and cut spears into 1-inch pieces. Cook asparagus pieces and broccoli florets in salted boiling water about 3 minutes. Remove from pot and immediately plunge into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Remove asparagus and broccoli with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté to a rich golden color. Add celery and carrots and sauté for another 5 minutes. Add squash and bell pepper to skillet and continue to sauté over medium heat until all the vegetables are tender and lightly colored, about 10 to 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
While vegetables are cooking, cook desired amount of pasta in salted boiling water until pasta is al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
When vegetables are tender and lightly colored, add cream and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cream has reduced by half. Add reserved asparagus and broccoli and toss gently until heated through.
Return cooked pasta to empty pot and add vegetable/cream mixture and cheese and toss to coat. Add some of the reserved pasta water to the mixture to loosen it, if it’s too thick. Season again with salt and pepper. Turn mixture into a large bowl, sprinkle with additional Parmesan, and serve immediately. Serves 6 to 8.
FRUIT TART
1 1⁄2 sticks butter, softened
1⁄2 cup powdered sugar
1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
1 2⁄3 cups white chocolate or vanilla chips
1⁄4 cup whipping cream
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1⁄4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1⁄2 cup pineapple juice
1⁄2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Assorted fruit
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a small mixing bowl, beat butter and powdered sugar until smooth; blend in flour. Press mixture onto and up the sides of a 12-inch round pizza pan. Flute edges, if desired. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely.
For the filling, place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and stir in whipping cream. Microwave on high 1 to 1⁄2 minutes or until chips are melted and mixture is smooth when stirred vigorously. Beat in softened cream cheese. When crust is cooled, spread this mixture on top to the edges and refrigerate.
For the fruit topping, stir together granulated sugar, cornstarch and fruit juices in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Cool.
Remove tart from the refrigerator and arrange fruit on top. Carefully brush or pour glaze over the fruit. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 8 to 10 slices.
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRIS
1 (6-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate, undiluted
1 cup light rum
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries
Ice
Process all ingredients except ice in a blender container until smooth. Add ice and blend until smooth. For a Pineapple Daiquiris, substitute a 15-ounce container of pineapple tidbits, drained, for the strawberries.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
SALAD
4 cups chopped lettuce
2 large cooked chicken breasts, cubed
2 large avocados, peeled, pitted and diced
1 cup yellow corn
8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
LEMON DRESSING
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Divide lettuce between four serving bowls. Top each with equal amounts of chicken cubes, avocado cubes, corn, crumbled bacon and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle with fresh dill.
Combine lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Drizzle over salads and serve.
