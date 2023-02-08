Recipes of February

Hosting a bridal shower doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Pick a theme, come up with a menu, and you're all set.
For our shower, we chose a palette of spring colors and foods.
LEMON TEA BREAD
Ingredients
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons lemon zest, divided
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Preparation
Beat softened butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add 1 cup granulated sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.
Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beating at low speed just until blended, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon zest. Spoon batter into greased and floured 8x4-inch loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center of bread comes out clean. Let cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack.
Stir together powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth; spoon evenly over top of bread, letting excess drip down sides. Stir together remaining 1 tablespoon lemon zest and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar; sprinkle on top of bread.
SPARKLING PEACH BELLINIS
Ingredients
3 medium peaches, halved
1 tablespoon honey
1 (11-ounce) can peach nectar, chilled
2 bottles champagne or sparkling grape juice, chilled
Preparation
Line a baking sheet with a large piece of heavy-duty foil. Place peach halves, cut sides up, on foil; drizzle with honey. Fold foil over peaches and seal.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Cool completely; remove and discard peels. In a food processor, process peaches until smooth.
Transfer peach puree to a pitcher. Add the nectar and 1 bottle of champagne; stir until combined. Pour into 12 champagne flutes or wine glasses; top with remaining champagne. Serve immediately.
ASPARAGUS, BACON AND SHALLOT TART
Ingredients
Dough for single-crust pie
1 pound fresh asparagus
6 bacon strips, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/4 cups half-and-half cream
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
Preparation
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to an 11-inch tart pan and press into edges. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Prick crust with a fork 5 or 6 times; line with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until edge is light golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is light golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack. Reduce oven setting to 375 degrees.
Trim tough ends from asparagus. Reserve 8 spears; cut remaining asparagus into 1/2-inch pieces.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes; remove and drain. Add olive oil to skillet, then red onion, shallot and chopped asparagus; cook and stir until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in vinegar; cook 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Return bacon to pan; stir in tomatoes, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Spoon into crust.
Whisk eggs and cream; stir in Cheddar cheese until blended. Pour over top. Arrange reserved asparagus spears in a spoke pattern with tips facing outward. Sprinkle with Gruyere cheese. Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
FRUIT SALAD WITH BLACKBERRY BASIL VINAIGRETTE
Ingredients
VINAIGRETTE
1/2 jar (10-ounce) seedless blackberry preserves
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
6 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 cup vegetable oil
SALAD
8 cups mixed greens
1 1/2 cups cubed mangoes
1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries
1 1/2 cups grapefruit sections
1 1/2 cups blackberries
1 large avocado, peeled, pitted and cubed
Preparation
For the vinaigrette, combine preserves, vinegar, basil, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor and pulse until blended. Add the oil gradually, processing constantly until blended.
For the salad, place mixed greens in a large serving bowl. Top with mangoes, strawberries, grapefruit, blackberries and avocado. Drizzle with vinaigrette just before serving and toss.
THREE-CHEESE GRITS
Ingredients
3 cups water
3/4 cup quick-cooking grits
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Paprika
Preparation
Bring water to a boil. Add grits, salt, pepper and garlic powder, and stir to combine. Cover the pot, lower the heat to a simmer and cook the grits according to the package directions, about 5 to 7 minutes.
When grits are tender, stir in butter. Add cheeses and stir to combine.
To serve, spoon grits into ramekins or small bowls. Sprinkle each serving with a bit of paprika. Serve hot.