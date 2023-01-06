Recipes of January

If you're watching saturated fat this year, you might want to consider switching from ground beef to ground turkey. It's an easy swap in many recipes, and you won't miss any of the flavor.
TURKEY-STUFFED BELL PEPPERS
Ingredients
6 bell peppers, any color
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 pound lean ground turkey
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 1/2 cups cooked white rice
1 (16-ounce) jar marinara sauce
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 1/2 cups Mozzarella cheese shredded, divided
Instructions
Slice the tops off the peppers and remove the ribs and seeds inside. Chop the tops and set aside.
Place the peppers, cut side down, in a baking dish, and add 1 cup of water to the dish. Cover the dish with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
While the peppers are cooking, heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the ground turkey and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spatula, until meat is cooked through.
Add the onion and reserved chopped pepper tops to the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the cooked rice, marinara sauce and Italian seasoning, stirring to combine. Stir in 1/2 cup cheese; adjust seasonings.
Remove the peppers from the oven and drain off the water. Turn the peppers over and divide turkey mixture among them. Cover and bake for 20 to 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle tops with cheese, and bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
SPAGHETTI AND TURKEY MEATBALLS
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
3/4 cup chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, minced, and divided
2 (15-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes
2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste
1 1/2 cups water
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano, divided
1 dried bay leaf
1 teaspoon salt, or more
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 pound lean ground turkey
1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
16 ounces spaghetti, cooked
Instructions
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and cook the onion until lightly brown. Mix in 2 cloves garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, vinegar, half of the oregano and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer while preparing meatballs.
In a bowl, mix ground turkey, bread crumbs, remaining oregano, remaining garlic, parsley, egg and cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Roll into 1-inch balls, freeze for 30 minutes, and drop into the sauce. Cook 40 minutes in the sauce, or until internal temperature of meatballs reaches a minimum of 160 degrees. Serve meatballs and sauce over hot cooked spaghetti.
TURKEY SAUSAGE AND EGG CASSEROLE
Ingredients
1 pound ground turkey sausage
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
3 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
12 eggs
1/3 cup half-and-half
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried mustard
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
2 green onions, chopped
Instructions
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook turkey sausage until crumbled and browned. Transfer cooked sausage to a plate. Add oil to skillet; sauté onion and chopped bell peppers and cook until vegetables are tender; add chopped spinach and cook until just starting to wilt, 1 or 2 minutes more.
Combine vegetables and cooked sausage and pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt, pepper and dried mustard; stir in shredded cheese. Pour egg mixture over the sausage mixture in the casserole dish.
Bake the casserole, uncovered, in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is set and edges are slightly browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle with green onions. Let casserole sit 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.
TURKEY ASIAN LETTUCE WRAPS
Ingredients
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 pound lean ground turkey
2 cloves garlic minced
1 small white onion diced
1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 teaspoon Sriracha
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 head butter lettuce
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Instructions
Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet. Add ground turkey and cook and crumble over medium-high heat until browned. Drain any fat.
In a bowl, combine garlic, onion, chopped water chestnuts, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger and Sriracha. Cook until onions have become translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon several tablespoons of the turkey mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf. Sprinkle with chopped green onions. Serves 4 to 6.
TURKEY BURGERS
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground turkey
2 tablespoons Asian sweet chili sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
4 slices cheese, any kind
4 brioche buns
Lettuce, tomato, etc., for topping
Instructions
In a bowl, gently mix together ground turkey, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce and lemon pepper. If mixture seems too wet/sticky to work with, refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Divide mixture into four patties. Cook burgers in a skillet over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until done. Top each burger with cheese and let melt.
Place patties between brioche buns and top with lettuce, sliced tomato and condiments of your choice.
