Saxon's Drive-In has served the people of Houston for 50 years

Joseph Henry grew up with Saxon’s Drive-In. Or, more accurately, in it.
The longtime burger-and-shake shack has been serving the people of Houston since before Joseph’s parents were born, and he was just a toddler when they bought the place from its original owners, Glenn and Patricia Saxon.
“I was raised here,” Joseph said. “There was a little room in the back where me and my brother would (play) … That was the only way they could keep us entertained. They couldn’t leave us at home.”
Joseph’s story isn’t unique. With its history dating back to the Nixon administration, there are few Houston natives who, like the 18-year-old, have known life without Saxon’s Drive-In.
That includes Ashley Henry, Joseph’s mother, who bought the small roadside eatery with her husband, Odis, 16 years ago. She said she’s mindful of that history and the role Saxon’s has played in the lives of so many people in the area.
People will tell them stories of eating at Saxon’s as children, or dropping by for a burger and fries while on dates. So many throughout the community have personal memories tied up with the roadside shack.
“That’s the fun, hearing the stories,” Henry said from a seat at one of the eatery’s spread of picnic tables. An insistent breeze helped cut the encroaching heat of summer, although the melting ice cream that dripped from a pair of the restaurant’s signature Candy Jar Shakes didn’t seem to notice.
With no indoor seating, Saxon’s customers either park and order food at a small window out front, or use the drive-thru line. For those who don’t feel like heading home with their food, the Henrys have converted a large, fenced backyard area into a spacious seating area. It’s a space where kids can run and play while their parents eat.
It’s also where the Henry children once ran and played, and one reason Ashely and Odis bought the place all those years ago.
“It just sort of seemed to fit that time of life,” Ashley said of the restaurant.
To hear her tell it, Ashley and Odis jumped into the restaurant business with little experience. Or any experience, really.
The couple were working for Odis’ family business, Henry Cardboard, at the time. On the cusp of her 30th birthday, Ashley was hungry for a new adventure.
They discovered Saxon’s Drive-In, a spot with which the area natives were both familiar, was for sale. With the aforementioned backyard and a space for a playroom, it seemed like something the family could make work.
“We jumped in feet first,” Ashley said of buying the business. “We’ve joked about hosting a boot camp for people to get into the restaurant business.”
After buying the restaurant, Ashley and Odis devoted years of late nights and weekends to making it late and on weekends to make it their own. That meant regularly bringing their three kids to work with them.
They set up a playroom in the back of the small building. The kids could also exit through the restaurant’s backdoor and play in the fenced yard.
“We have literally raised the kids here,” Ashely said.
Since the beginning, Ashely and Odis have cooked most of the restaurant’s food themselves, although they’re involved in just about every part of the business’ day-to-day operations.
“Odis and I are very hands on,” Ashley said. “We’re not that kind of people who own a place and go to the house.”
She chuckled.
“I guess some people could see that as kind of controlling,” she said. “But we like to know that it’s being done to a certain expectation.”
All the while, Ashely and Henry continued to raise their family inside and out of Saxon’s Drive-In. Their kids worked the window, served food and unloaded supplies on weekends and during summer breaks. Sixteen years passed in the blink of an eye.
Although the business hasn’t changed drastically from what Glenn and Patricia Saxon created in 1972, the Henrys have gradually put their own mark on Saxon’s Drive-In. They’ve added menu items; removed others. Their growing claim to fame, Candy Jar Shakes (ice cream with whipped cream, toppings and an entire ice cream sandwich jutting out of the top like a capsizing vessel) joined the menu in 2017. Most recently, the couple has expanded their business to include a food truck.
Saxon’s Drive-In, which already had a long, storied history before the Henrys became a part of it, has been good to them.
“We never saw this path for us … it just sort of happened,” Ashley said. “But I’m going to assume this is where God wanted us, because this is where we’re at.”
And for Joseph, who grew up working inside its walls and playing in its backyard, Saxon’s Drive-In will always be an important part of his life.
He believes he’s not unique in that.
“I always tell people Saxon’s is the heart of the community. It’s been around for so long,” Joseph said. “We’ve seen businesses come and go … but we’ve always been here.”
