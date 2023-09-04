September Recipes

From the high school to the professional level, tailgating is synonymous with football.
In the sport’s early days, newspapers reported that fans brought their own food with them while watching games. There were no concession stands during this era – much less stadiums. My, how it’s grown, especially in Mississippi, where tailgating has reached legendary status.
Fortunately for us, it’s so much easier for a modern-day tailgater to transport food for game day. With that in mind, for this issue of Mud & Mag, we have chosen some recipes that can be prepared days before the big game and easily transported to your tailgate. More importantly, these recipes are delicious, which means the only thing coming back home with you will be emptier containers.
SPICY OYSTER CRACKERS
1 box oyster crackers
1 package dry ranch seasoning
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup vegetable oil or light olive oil
Place oyster crackers in a larger freezer bag. Add the ranch seasoning mix, crushed red pepper, garlic powder and 1/4 cup oil. Seal freezer bag and gentle mix the contents till all crackers are covered evenly. Let rest unopened for 30 minutes.
During last 10 minutes of resting the crackers, preheat oven to 250 degrees. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Cool completely before and serving or storing.
SLOW-COOKED PEANUTS
2 pounds uncooked peanuts
2 quarts water
1/3 cup salt
* optional: 1/2 cup Cajun seasoning and couple dashes of hot sauce for a spicy peanut
Wash peanuts in cold water to remove any dirt. Place peanuts in slow cooker, add salt (and any Cajun seasoning), cover and cook on high setting for 8 hours.
(Tip: If you plan to cook overnight, you might want to add a few extra cups of water to your cooker. Hydration is key for delicious boiled peanuts.) You can transport peanuts in the cooker or transfer to a serving bowl once peanuts shells soften.
APPLE GOUDA PIGS IN A BLANKET
1 can refrigerated crescent rolls
1 small cooking apple, peeled and cut in 24 thin slices (we used Granny Smith apples)
6 thin slices Gouda quarters
24 smoked sausage
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 triangles; cut each triangle lengthwise to make 3 separate triangles. On wide side, place apple slice, cheese slice and one sausage. Roll tightly. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet 1 inch apart, point side down. Bake until brown, about 10-12 minutes.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup hot sauce
8 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
2/3 cup shredded fiesta/Mexican blend cheese
1/4 cup blue cheese
2 tablespoon green onions
Soften cream cheese (about 20 minutes) by warming it to room temperature on counter. Shred rotisserie chicken.
Preheat oven 375 degrees. In cast iron skillet or oven-proof pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic for about minute. Add chicken and hot sauce and simmer until the sauce thickens (about 2 minutes).
Reduce heat to low and stir in cream cheese; mix until combined. Take off heat, stir in sour cream and top with shredded fiesta blend cheese.
Bake until bubbling around the edges and cheese has melted (around 10 minutes). Then broil another minute to brown.
Garnish with blue cheese and green onions, then serve with chips or veggies.
MISSISSIPPI BOURBON PUNCH
2 bottles Chardonnay
1 (12 ounce) bottle grenadine
1 1/2 cups Bourbon
1 cup cranberry juice
1 cup orange juice
1/3 cup lime juice
club soda or lemon-lime soda
1 orange, sliced
Pour all ingredients except soda in punch bowl and stir. Transfer to a secure liquid container. Before serving, pour mixture into glass leaving enough room for soda to taste. Stir.
Garnish with an orange slice.
GAME DAY CAKE POPS
1 box cake mix
1 container store-made vanilla frosting
cocoa candy melts
white candy melts
lollipop sticks
cake pop stand or Styrofoam forms
Cook cake as directed on the box. Let cake cool completely. Cut off outer crust. Crumble cake in bowl until it is a light, fine texture.
Slowly add frosting a tablespoon at a time until firm enough to shape. Take a spoon-and-a-half of cake and frosting mixture and make into a round ball then shape into a football oval (or use a football shape cake pop mold). Be sure to gently press away any cracks in the cake pop.
Melt cocoa candy melts in microwave safe bowl (1 minute). Mix a spoonful of solid shortening with the candy melt until you have a nice smooth consistency with mixture flowing nicely off the spoon and melts back into the mixture in the bowl.
Take pop sticks and stick the end in melted cocoa. Use this end to stick into cake pop. Do this for each pop (approximately 24). Place in freezer for about 30 minutes to set.
Reheat cocoa candy melts and mix with spoon until smooth. Pour melted mix into a tall, narrow glass or cup. (We suggest a glass or cup over a bowl for easy dunking to cover cake pop). Dunk cake pop in cocoa candy melt mix. Place cake pop in stand or Styrofoam form until chocolate sets.
Place white candy melts in bowl and repeat the process used for the cocoa candy melts. Place in piping bag with icing tip No. 2 or No. 3 or with small hole cut in tip of bag.
Let white melts liquid cool just enough so it doesn't run out of tip. Pipe “lacings” on cake pops and lay on plate to set.
