Starkville's Umble Coffee Co. brews up a healthy cup

STARKVILLE — On a whim several years ago, Dr. Kenneth Thomas attended the annual world conference for coffee, the Specialty Coffee Association Expo.
Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of free samples to try.
“I remember the very first coffee that I had,” Thomas said. “When I walked away, and I took a sip of it, I stopped and I almost, in my pridefulness, walked back over to them and said, ‘I don’t know what y’all did, but this isn’t coffee.’”
He tasted a cup from another vendor and had the same reaction. That’s when he had an epiphany: coffee could actually taste good. More importantly, coffee that actually tastes good could be healthy.
Black coffee, Thomas said, is “literally the best thing that you put in your body” as part of a daily diet. But coffee isn’t typically marketed that way, and that’s where Thomas saw an opportunity. He traveled to Portland, Oregon, to train under top roaster Rob Hoos for a week learning roast theory.
Thomas, 43, founded Umble Coffee Co. in 2017. The company sells only specialty grade, single origin coffee. He selected the name to reflect the spirit of the company.
It’s like how someone’s grandmother might pronounce “humble “— sans the “h.”
“Part of that is specialty coffee sometimes can be a little snooty and standoffish, and we wanted it to be approachable,” Thomas said. “Especially from a hospitality standpoint, as a representative of Mississippi.”
Thomas’ goal when founding Umble Coffee Co. was, and still is, to roast coffee that’s good enough to drink without additives.
Black, in other words.
Roasting quality coffee
Thomas’s undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University is in chemical engineering, which gives him a firm understanding of the heat transfer and thermodynamics happening inside the roaster and helps him brew nuanced flavors in every drop.
For example, a lighter roast is going to have higher antioxidants and anti-inflammatories than a dark roast.
Giving customers a great coffee isn’t as simple as roasting beans to perfection. The beans themselves must be high quality.
Umble sources its beans from several countries around the world and roasts them in-house in Starkville. Burlap sacks filled with green coffee beans arrive by way of importers.
Factors like elevation and soil acidity can affect the quality and flavor of each coffee bean.
“Colombia has a lot of great coffees, but we only get coffee from the highest growing region,” Thomas said. “There is a direct relationship between how the coffee tastes and the level of antioxidants, anti-inflammatories. So the highest quality coffees are going to be the healthiest ones for you. It’s a direct relationship.”
During the roasting process, beans are first poured into a hopper. They fall into a drum roaster that tosses the beans as heat flows through the drum and cooks them.
The three most important variables to control while roasting beans are: the amount of gas, the air flow and the speed at which the drum tosses beans.
“The difference in two degrees or 10 seconds in the roaster makes a big difference in the actual taste,” Thomas said.
Once cooked to the perfect temperature, the beans are dropped into a rotating cooling tray that lowers their temperature almost instantly.
Thomas can roast 15 pounds of beans in around 12 minutes, and the company roasts 5,000 pounds of coffee per year. The roasted beans are then packed whole or ground into 12-ounce or 5-pound bags and sold directly to customers or shipped to retailers including Brooks Grocery in Tupelo, various Kroger locations across Northeast Mississippi and grocery stores in Starkville and West Point.
Mississippi State Dining and Ole Miss Dining both use Umble Coffee, and several coffee shops in Starkville brew Umble Coffee for their customers daily.
»RELATED
Coffee’s health benefits
When Thomas’ mother, Faye, learned she had pancreatic cancer, it came as a total shock. An otherwise healthy woman, Faye was told she had six months to live.
She died exactly six months to the day she received the diagnosis. Before she did, she became Umble’s first customer. She purchased the company’s first bag of coffee for $1, a memory Thomas will always cherish.
From that day, Thomas has pledged to discover, roast and deliver the healthiest coffee imaginable to customers.
There are several notable health benefits for coffee drinkers.
Coffee lowers the risk for several cancers and diabetes, Thomas said, and those who drink coffee statistically live longer than those who don’t.
Although he hopes his coffee is delicious enough to drink black, Thomas wants his customers to know that coffee keeps many of its health benefits even when enjoyed with creamer and sugar. It still has the same amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.
At the end of the day, what matters to Thomas is that customers enjoy their cup of coffee.
“If you like it, and it’s got a lot of creamer and sugar in it, totally fine with us. We’re happy that you’re drinking it,” Thomas said. “Because another part of the health is mental health. And if you can enjoy with a friend, each a cup of coffee, and come away from the hour of conversation y’all had, and your relationship is better or your day is better, that’s definitely a part of health too.”
